Maple Syrup Paleo Pie
This is perfect for when you want something sweet, yet healthy!
Oct 13, 2017 | 7:14 am
By
Editor
Maple Pie
MaryRuth Ghiyam

Pies take more work to make then some other kinds of desserts, however, there is something truly magical about the moment you serve a slice of fresh baked pie with a big smile to someone you love.

This recipe is courtesy of Mary Ruth's Paleo Cooking Blog.

8
Servings
409
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the yucca pie crust:

  • 2 1/4 cups otto's cassava flour
  • 2 Tablespoons of grade A maple syrup
  • 3/4 cup cold unsalted butter
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon of pink sea salt
  • 1/2 cup ice water

For the filling:

  • 1 3/4 cup grade A maple syrup
  • 2/3 cup full fat canned coconut milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon pink sea salt
  • 5 tablespoons of unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons of arrowroot starch
  • 3 large eggs plus 2 large yolks
  • 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar

Directions

For the yucca pie crust:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Take out a 9-inch Pie Crust Glass Dish and set aside.

Mix the pink sea salt and flour in a mixing bowl. Add the butter or soy free Earth Balance and with your hand (I wear disposable plastic gloves when I do this) mix the salt, flour, and butter until well combined to the point there is almost no more pieces of butter left to see in the mixture.

Place the maple syrup and the egg in a separate small mixing bowl and whisk together and then add the mixture to the flour and use a spoon to stir the mixture together.

 Add the ice water to the mixture and use your hand again to work the dough into a round ball. Place the dough in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.

Roll the dough into a 12-inch circle on a yucca floured counter or roll the dough on a piece of parchment paper. The dough should be about 1/4 inch thick. Loosely roll dough around rolling pin and gently unroll it onto 9-inch pie plate. 

Ease dough into plate by gently lifting edge of dough with your hand while pressing into plate bottom with your other hand. 

Crimp dough evenly around edge. Bake the pie crust for 20 minutes. Remove and set aside. IMPORTANT NOTE: At this point the pie crust is only half cooked and after you add the filling you will cook the pie crust again this time with the filling inside!

For the filling:

Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F.

Bring maple syrup, coconut milk, and sea salt to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the butter or the soy free Earth Balance and whisk together until melted. 

Reduce heat to medium-low and whisk in arrowroot starch. Bring to simmer and cook for 1 minute, whisking frequently. 

Transfer to a large bowl and let cool.

After the mixture has cooled for 30 minutes then whisk in the eggs, yolks, and vinegar until smooth. Place cooled crust that is in the glass pie dish on a baking sheet and pour filling into crust.

Bake at 350°F until filling is just set, between 35 minutes and 45 minutes.

Let it cool on a wire rack. Transfer cooled pie to the fridge and chill until fully set, at least 2 hours.

Serve at room temperature.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
14g
20%
Sugar
30g
33%
Saturated Fat
5g
21%
Cholesterol
26mg
9%
Carbohydrate, by difference
58g
45%
Protein
13g
28%
Vitamin A, RAE
3µg
0%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Calcium, Ca
198mg
20%
Choline, total
25mg
6%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Folate, total
18µg
5%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
56mg
18%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
264mg
38%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
12µg
22%
Sodium, Na
239mg
16%
Water
79g
3%
Zinc, Zn
3mg
38%
