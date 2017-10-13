Maple Syrup Paleo Pie

Preheat oven to 425°F. Take out a 9-inch Pie Crust Glass Dish and set aside.

Mix the pink sea salt and flour in a mixing bowl. Add the butter or soy free Earth Balance and with your hand (I wear disposable plastic gloves when I do this) mix the salt, flour, and butter until well combined to the point there is almost no more pieces of butter left to see in the mixture.

Place the maple syrup and the egg in a separate small mixing bowl and whisk together and then add the mixture to the flour and use a spoon to stir the mixture together.

Add the ice water to the mixture and use your hand again to work the dough into a round ball. Place the dough in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.

Roll the dough into a 12-inch circle on a yucca floured counter or roll the dough on a piece of parchment paper. The dough should be about 1/4 inch thick. Loosely roll dough around rolling pin and gently unroll it onto 9-inch pie plate.

Ease dough into plate by gently lifting edge of dough with your hand while pressing into plate bottom with your other hand.

Crimp dough evenly around edge. Bake the pie crust for 20 minutes. Remove and set aside. IMPORTANT NOTE: At this point the pie crust is only half cooked and after you add the filling you will cook the pie crust again this time with the filling inside!