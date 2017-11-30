Lebanese Spiced Chickpeas & Eggplant with Pita

A tasty and versatile dish that you can tailor to your tastes!

This is our take on a traditional and very popular dish called fatteh. There are endless versions of this all around Lebanon (and other parts of the Levant) but all include stale, fried or toasted pita as a base, which is then topped with yoghurt and chickpeas – and then anything else that takes your fancy!

Some versions of fatteh use spiced lamb or chicken, but we favor eggplant – and for this recipe, the long, Japanese variety, with its rich flavor and silky texture. It’s a brilliant way of using up bits of leftover bread, but the complex layering of spices and the contrasting textures make it much, much more than the sum of its parts. —Greg and Lucy Malouf, authors of Moorish and New Feast.