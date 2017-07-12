  1. Home
Ice Wall Cake
The only reason to watch this wall is so you can eat it all yourself
Jul 12, 2017 | 5:27 pm
By
Reynolds Kitchens
Don’t worry about the white walkers. This is one wall you’ll definitely want to fall down… so you can eat it!

This recipe is Reynolds Kitchens.

12
Servings
284
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Sugar Glass Ice Wall:

  • 3 Cups sugar
  • 1 1/2 Cup water
  • 1/2 Cup corn syrup

For the Ice Wall Cake:

  • Sugar-glass (directions above)
  • 4 rectangle-shaped cakes
  • White frosting

Directions

For the Sugar Glass Ice Wall:

Line a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan with Reynolds Parchment Paper. Set aside.

Combine the sugar, water, and corn syrup in a medium heavy bottom saucepan.

Cook the sugar over medium heat, stirring occasionally until it reaches hard crack stage, 300 degrees F, about 40–45 minutes.

Remove from heat immediately and pour sugar mixture into the prepared pan. Tilt the pan to spread the sugar into a thin layer. Let set until completely cool, about 30 minutes.

Reynolds Kitchens


Use the back of a metal spoon to crack sugar glass into small pieces.

Reynolds Kitchens

For the Ice Wall Cake:

Cut each baked cake in half to create eight long horizontal cakes.

Stack each cake on top of each other at a slight stagger, use icing in between each layer as a glue.

Frost the cake, leaving bigger chunks of frosting towards the edges.

Crack the sugar glass and apply pieces on top of the frosting.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
15g
21%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Carbohydrate, by difference
36g
28%
Protein
2g
4%
Vitamin A, RAE
35µg
5%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
21mg
2%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
8g
32%
Folate, total
33µg
8%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
10mg
3%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
39mg
6%
Selenium, Se
4µg
7%
Sodium, Na
48mg
3%
Water
29g
1%
