Ice Wall Cake

Line a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan with Reynolds Parchment Paper. Set aside.

Combine the sugar, water, and corn syrup in a medium heavy bottom saucepan.

Cook the sugar over medium heat, stirring occasionally until it reaches hard crack stage, 300 degrees F, about 40–45 minutes.

Remove from heat immediately and pour sugar mixture into the prepared pan. Tilt the pan to spread the sugar into a thin layer. Let set until completely cool, about 30 minutes.





Reynolds Kitchens

Reynolds Kitchens

Use the back of a metal spoon to crack sugar glass into small pieces.