Ice Wall Cake

This recipe is Reynolds Kitchens.
Line a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan with Reynolds Parchment Paper. Set aside.
Combine the sugar, water, and corn syrup in a medium heavy bottom saucepan.
Cook the sugar over medium heat, stirring occasionally until it reaches hard crack stage, 300 degrees F, about 40–45 minutes.
Remove from heat immediately and pour sugar mixture into the prepared pan. Tilt the pan to spread the sugar into a thin layer. Let set until completely cool, about 30 minutes.
Cut each baked cake in half to create eight long horizontal cakes.
Stack each cake on top of each other at a slight stagger, use icing in between each layer as a glue.
Frost the cake, leaving bigger chunks of frosting towards the edges.
Crack the sugar glass and apply pieces on top of the frosting.