Haunted Ham and Cheese

August 31, 2020 | 1:49pm
Courtesy of King's Hawaiian
Make lunch a spooky affair with these cute bite-sized sandwiches from King's Hawaiian.
Recipe courtesy of King's Hawaiian
Ingredients
- 4 slices deli fresh ham or turkey, medium thickness
- 1 slice provolone cheese
- 2 black olives, halved
- 1 KING'S HAWAIIAN Original Hawaiian Sweet Dinner Roll
Directions
Pile sliced ham or turkey on sliced King's Hawaiian dinner roll to create a tall standing slider sandwich.
Melt one slice of provolone cheese over the top of the sandwich roll.
Using toothpicks, secure two black olive halves in the center for the ghost eyes and one slightly lower for the nose, be careful when eating.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving375
Total Fat20g30%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated9g43%
Cholesterol84mg28%
Protein29g58%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A68µg8%
Vitamin B120.9µg38.2%
Vitamin B60.4mg32.1%
Vitamin C5mg5%
Vitamin D0.9µg6.2%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.3%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium294mg29%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)53µg13%
Folic acid20µgN/A
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium40mg10%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg30%
Phosphorus345mg49%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium400mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.3%
Sodium1703mg71%
Thiamin (B1)0.9mg71.2%
Water100gN/A
Zinc3mg25%
