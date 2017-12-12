Hanukkah Brisket Sliders With Slaw

Making a large amount of food for the holidays is part of the fun, but the problem arises when you don't know what to do with all the leftovers! We've got you covered this holiday season with delicious slider and slaw combo, perfect for the whole family.
Cut brisket into thin (1⁄4 to 1⁄2-inch) slices about 3 inches in length.
Combine the mayonnaise, brisket sauce and Sriracha in a small bowl. Spread on bottom half of each bun.
Put cabbage, oil, vinegar, mustard and salt in a medium bowl. Toss to combine.
Top the buns with brisket and slaw. Serve.