  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Hanukkah Brisket Sliders With Slaw
Now you have the perfect solution for your leftovers
Dec 12, 2017 | 4:49 pm
By
Editor
Sliders
Liza Schoenfein

Left-overs just got a whole lot easier

Making a large amount of food for the holidays is part of the fun, but the problem arises when you don't know what to do with all the leftovers! We've got you covered this holiday season with delicious slider and slaw combo, perfect for the whole family.

12
Servings
46
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

For the sliders:

  • 12 slider buns
  • 11⁄2 pounds braised brisket with sauce (leftovers are fine)
  • 1⁄4 cup mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons brisket sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce (or other hot sauce)

For the slaw:

  • 1 cup shredded red cabbage
  • 1 cup shredded green cabbage
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon grainy mustard
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon salt, or to taste

Directions

For the sliders:

Cut brisket into thin (1⁄4 to 1⁄2-inch) slices about 3 inches in length.

Combine the mayonnaise, brisket sauce and Sriracha in a small bowl. Spread on bottom half of each bun.

 

 

For the slaw:

Put cabbage, oil, vinegar, mustard and salt in a medium bowl. Toss to combine.

Top the buns with brisket and slaw. Serve.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
3g
4%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
1mg
0%
Carbohydrate, by difference
3g
2%
Protein
1g
2%
Vitamin A, RAE
107µg
15%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
18mg
24%
Calcium, Ca
34mg
3%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
24µg
6%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
25mg
8%
Phosphorus, P
24mg
3%
Sodium, Na
161mg
11%
Water
33g
1%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
hanukkah
sliders