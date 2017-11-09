  1. Home
Guy Fieri's Stuffed Acorn Squash
Take your squash to the next level
Nov 9, 2017 | 4:36 pm
By
Editor
acorn squash

Stuffed squash is one of those great “kitchen sink” dishes that allows you to repurpose all kinds of leftovers without anyone being the wiser. In fact, whenever I have a little extra room in the hot oven, I’ll bake off a few squash and then store them in the refrigerator. Later in the week, when I’ve got a few nights’ worth of leftovers, those squash’ll be ready and waiting to be stuffed and baked. An aioli like the one here adds in an awesome creamy-spicy kick.

Recipe courtesy of Guy Fieri.

4
Servings
448
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the aioli:

  • 2 red bell peppers, fire-roasted
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • Juice and zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup pine nuts, toasted
  • ¾ ounce Pecorino Romano, grated (about ¼ cup)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon red chili flakes

For the stuffed squash:

  • 4 acorn squash, washed
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ medium sweet onion, minced
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup cooked farro or Toasted Farro and Fennel Salad
  • 2 cups diced reserved Bacon-Roasted Turkey
  • 1 cup reserved Caramelized Balsamic Brussels Sprouts, julienned
  • ¼ cup chopped dried cranberries
  • ¼ teaspoon red chili flakes
  • 1 ¾ ounces Parmesan cheese, grated (about ½ cup)
  • ¼ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Directions

For the aioli:

To prepare the aioli, place all the ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate until needed.

For the stuffed squash:

Preheat the oven to 350 ̊F.

Cut off and discard the top third of each squash. Cut a thin slice from the bottom, pointed end to create a flat surface. Scoop out and discard the seeds and pulp. Stand the squash cavity side up on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with 1 tablespoon of the salt and ½ teaspoon of the black pepper. Bake until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Set aside on the baking sheet.

Meanwhile, in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the onion, bell pepper, remaining 1 tablespoon salt, and remaining ½ teaspoon black pepper and saute the until the onion is translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and saute for 1 minute, until fragrant. Transfer to a large bowl and add to the farro, turkey, Brussels sprouts, cranberries, chili flakes, and Parmesan. Mix well to combine.

Using a large spoon, divide the stuffing evenly among the squash. Loosely tent the entire baking sheet with foil. Bake for 15 minutes, then remove the foil and bake until the top of the stuffing is golden brown, about 10 minutes.

Garnish with the parsley and serve with the red pepper aioli.

