Guy Fieri's Stuffed Acorn Squash

To prepare the aioli, place all the ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate until needed.

Preheat the oven to 350 ̊F.

Cut off and discard the top third of each squash. Cut a thin slice from the bottom, pointed end to create a flat surface. Scoop out and discard the seeds and pulp. Stand the squash cavity side up on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with 1 tablespoon of the salt and ½ teaspoon of the black pepper. Bake until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Set aside on the baking sheet.

Meanwhile, in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the onion, bell pepper, remaining 1 tablespoon salt, and remaining ½ teaspoon black pepper and saute the until the onion is translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and saute for 1 minute, until fragrant. Transfer to a large bowl and add to the farro, turkey, Brussels sprouts, cranberries, chili flakes, and Parmesan. Mix well to combine.

Using a large spoon, divide the stuffing evenly among the squash. Loosely tent the entire baking sheet with foil. Bake for 15 minutes, then remove the foil and bake until the top of the stuffing is golden brown, about 10 minutes.

Garnish with the parsley and serve with the red pepper aioli.