  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Goat’s Cheese Dumplings With Fresh and Dried Mint
These dumplings are a delicious, traditional Turkish pasta
Nov 30, 2017 | 2:37 pm
By
Editor
Goat’s Cheese Dumplings with Fresh and Dried Mint
Alan Benson

One doesn’t usually associate pasta with Middle Eastern cuisine, but noodles and dumplings, in particular, are popular in several countries around the region. Stuffed pasta dumplings, called manti, are a key feature of Turkish cooking, and it’s thought that they date back to the eighth century, when they were introduced to Anatolia from Northern China by the Uyghurs. The very best manti are teeny-tiny, and require a great deal of patience and skill to make. (See our earlier book, Turquoise, if you are interested in learning how to make them.) In this larger form they are much more forgiving, and just as delicious. Manti are usually stuffed with minced lamb and served under a blanket of creamy yoghurt. Our vegetarian version are stuffed with herb-spiked fresh goat’s cheese and dressed in a light and tangy pomegranate vinaigrette. —Greg and Lucy Malouf, authors of Moorish and New Feast.

4
Servings
365
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

For the pasta dough

  • 2–3 large eggs
  • 1–2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 9 Ounces pasta flour (superfine ‘00’ grade), sifted, plus extra for dusting
  • 1 Teaspoon salt

For the goat's cheese filling

  • 1 Teaspoon butter
  • 1 shallot, very finely chopped
  • 1 small clove garlic, very finely chopped
  • 9 Ounces fresh goat’s cheese
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • Freshly ground white pepper
  • Finely grated zest of 1/2 lemon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried mint
  • 1 Teaspoon shredded mint leaves
  • Egg wash, made from 1 egg white beaten with 1 tablespoon water

For the tomato-pomegranate dressing

  • 2 medium vine-ripened tomatoes, finely diced
  • 1 shallot, very finely diced
  • 1 clove garlic, very finely chopped
  • 3 Tablespoons pomegranate seeds
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 Tablespoon pomegranate molasses
  • 4 fl oz extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Turkish black chili flakes

Directions

For the pasta dough

To make the dough, lightly beat 2 of the eggs together with a tablespoon of oil, then add them to the bowl of a stand-mixer with the flour and salt. Use your hands to bring it together to a rough dough. If it seems too stiff, add a little more egg and oil; too wet, a little more flour. Once it has come together, knead with the dough hook on a slow speed for 2–3 minutes until well combined. Turn it out onto your work surface and knead it by hand for a few more minutes until it is very smooth and pliable. After kneading, divide the dough into 2 pieces and wrap them in cling film and leave it to rest and relax at room temperature for at least an hour. It will also keep well in the fridge for up to 2 days.

For the goat's cheese filling

To make the filling, melt the butter in a pan. Add the shallot and garlic and sauté gently for 8–10 minutes, or until soft and translucent. Remove from the heat and leave to cool completely.

Crumble the goat’s cheese into a mixing bowl and add the cold shallot mixture, the salt and pepper, lemon zest and the dried and fresh mint. Mash it all together well with a fork.

For the tomato-pomegranate dressing

To make the dressing, combine all the ingredients, except for the chili flakes, in a bowl and whisk together well. Taste and adjust the balance of sour, sweet and salty, to taste. Pour into a lidded jar and store in the fridge for up to 5 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

When ready to make the dumplings, use a floured rolling pin to flatten out one piece of dough on a floured work surface. Shape into a rough rectangle then roll it through a pasta machine, working your way from the widest setting down to the second-narrowest setting. (We find the narrowest can make the pasta very fragile.)

Lay out the strip of pasta dough flat on your work surface and use a pastry cutter to cut out 6 cm (2 ½ in) discs. Blob a heaped spoonful of filling in the center of each disc and lightly brush the perimeter with egg wash. To make the traditional manti shape, bring up the sides of the dough over the filling and press to seal at the top. Bring the other two sides up, carefully pinching the side ‘seams’ as you go to seal them. You are aiming to achieve a four-cornered star-like shape. For an easier option, simply fold the pasta over the filling to form little half-moons and squeeze to seal. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.

Place the manti on a lightly floured tray as you complete them, until all the dough and filling has been used. The manti can be kept in the fridge, covered with cling film, for a few hours.

When ready to cook, bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil. Drop in the manti (you’ll have to cook them in batches) and simmer for 3–4 minutes, or until tender. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the cooked manti to warm serving bowls. Spoon on the tomato-pomegranate dressing, sprinkle with the black chili flakes and serve straight away.

Recipes excerpted with permission from New Feast by Lucy and Greg Malouf, Hardie Grant Books August 2017

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
21g
30%
Sugar
2g
2%
Saturated Fat
13g
54%
Cholesterol
50mg
17%
Carbohydrate, by difference
28g
22%
Protein
17g
37%
Vitamin A, RAE
261µg
37%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
5mg
7%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
2µg
2%
Calcium, Ca
212mg
21%
Choline, total
14mg
3%
Copper, Cu
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
17µg
4%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
55mg
17%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
306mg
44%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
4µg
7%
Sodium, Na
280mg
19%
Water
78g
3%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.