Goat’s Cheese Dumplings with Fresh and Dried Mint

To make the dressing, combine all the ingredients, except for the chili flakes, in a bowl and whisk together well. Taste and adjust the balance of sour, sweet and salty, to taste. Pour into a lidded jar and store in the fridge for up to 5 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

When ready to make the dumplings, use a floured rolling pin to flatten out one piece of dough on a floured work surface. Shape into a rough rectangle then roll it through a pasta machine, working your way from the widest setting down to the second-narrowest setting. (We find the narrowest can make the pasta very fragile.)

Lay out the strip of pasta dough flat on your work surface and use a pastry cutter to cut out 6 cm (2 ½ in) discs. Blob a heaped spoonful of filling in the center of each disc and lightly brush the perimeter with egg wash. To make the traditional manti shape, bring up the sides of the dough over the filling and press to seal at the top. Bring the other two sides up, carefully pinching the side ‘seams’ as you go to seal them. You are aiming to achieve a four-cornered star-like shape. For an easier option, simply fold the pasta over the filling to form little half-moons and squeeze to seal. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.

Place the manti on a lightly floured tray as you complete them, until all the dough and filling has been used. The manti can be kept in the fridge, covered with cling film, for a few hours.

When ready to cook, bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil. Drop in the manti (you’ll have to cook them in batches) and simmer for 3–4 minutes, or until tender. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the cooked manti to warm serving bowls. Spoon on the tomato-pomegranate dressing, sprinkle with the black chili flakes and serve straight away.

Recipes excerpted with permission from New Feast by Lucy and Greg Malouf, Hardie Grant Books August 2017