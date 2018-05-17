  1. Home
Georgia Peach Ice Cream with Cobbler Crumble

May 17, 2018 | 2:06 pm
Georgia Peach Ice Cream with Cobbler Crumble
Notes

Drained, canned or frozen peaches may be substituted when fresh aren’t in season.

Ingredients

  • 2/3 Cups flour
  • 1/4 Cup sugar
  • 3/4 Teaspoons baking powder
  • 3 Tablespoons cold butter
  • 2 to 2 1/2 Tablespoons Blue Diamond Vanilla Almond Breeze
  • 4 egg yolks
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 Cup chopped, peeled fresh peaches
  • 2 Cups Blue Diamond Vanilla Almond Breeze
  • 1 Cup peach jam or preserves, divided
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 Teaspoon almond extract
  • 1 (13.66-oz.) can coconut milk

Directions

To prepare Cobbler Crumble, preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together flour, sugar and baking powder in a medium bowl. Cut in butter with a fork until it’s the size of peas, then lightly stir in Almond Breeze. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and break into 1/2 to 1-inch pieces; bake for 15 minutes. Let cool, then coarsely crumble.

To prepare ice cream, whisk together sugar, cornstarch and egg yolks in a medium saucepan, then slowly whisk in Almond Breeze. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, whisking constantly. Cook over low heat, stirring frequently, until mixture is slightly thickened; let cool. Transfer to a blender with 1/2 cup peach jam, vanilla and almond extracts and coconut milk and puree until smooth. Cover and chill well. Transfer to an ice cream maker bowl and freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Place a layer of ice cream in the bottom of a 1-quart dish (such as a loaf pan). Top with small spoonfuls of the remaining jam and some of the crumble. Repeat layers several times, saving a little of the crumble for garnishing, if desired. Cover and freeze until ready to serve. Top small scoops of ice cream with a sprinkle of the crumble.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
35g
54%
Sugar
42g
N/A
Saturated Fat
14g
70%
Cholesterol
85mg
28%
Protein
11g
23%
Carbs
68g
23%
Vitamin A
65µg
7%
Vitamin B12
0.1µg
2.3%
Vitamin B6
0.1mg
5.3%
Vitamin C
5mg
9%
Vitamin D
0.4µg
0.1%
Vitamin E
10mg
51%
Vitamin K
1µg
1.2%
Calcium
163mg
16%
Fiber
6g
23%
Folate (food)
41µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
41µg
10%
Iron
4mg
20%
Magnesium
130mg
33%
Monounsaturated
14g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
10%
Phosphorus
321mg
46%
Polyunsaturated
5g
N/A
Potassium
472mg
13%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.5mg
30.1%
Sodium
58mg
2%
Sugars, added
38g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.1mg
8.2%
Trans
0.2g
N/A
Zinc
2mg
12%
