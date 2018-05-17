Georgia Peach Ice Cream with Cobbler Crumble

To prepare Cobbler Crumble, preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together flour, sugar and baking powder in a medium bowl. Cut in butter with a fork until it’s the size of peas, then lightly stir in Almond Breeze. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and break into 1/2 to 1-inch pieces; bake for 15 minutes. Let cool, then coarsely crumble.

To prepare ice cream, whisk together sugar, cornstarch and egg yolks in a medium saucepan, then slowly whisk in Almond Breeze. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, whisking constantly. Cook over low heat, stirring frequently, until mixture is slightly thickened; let cool. Transfer to a blender with 1/2 cup peach jam, vanilla and almond extracts and coconut milk and puree until smooth. Cover and chill well. Transfer to an ice cream maker bowl and freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Place a layer of ice cream in the bottom of a 1-quart dish (such as a loaf pan). Top with small spoonfuls of the remaining jam and some of the crumble. Repeat layers several times, saving a little of the crumble for garnishing, if desired. Cover and freeze until ready to serve. Top small scoops of ice cream with a sprinkle of the crumble.