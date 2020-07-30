Fresh Cut Betties

July 30, 2020 | 3:33pm
Why snack on store-bought chips when you can make the goods at home? These fresh cut potato betties made from three potato varieties are simple to prepare and sure to impress.
Courtesy of Michigan Potatoes
Ingredients
- 1 Pound russet potatoes
- 1/2 Pound yellow potatoes
- 1/2 Pound red potatoes
Directions
Use a spiral cutter to cut potatoes directly into warm salted water.
Let sit for 5 minutes.
Drain and fry in 350°F oil.
Drain and season with ranch, barbecue or spicy Cajun seasonings and enjoy!
Servings6
Calories Per Serving115
Total Fat0.1g0.2%
Sugar1gN/A
Protein3g6%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin B60.4mg33.6%
Vitamin C15mg17%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium18mg2%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium34mg8%
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus86mg12%
Potassium646mg14%
Sodium13mg1%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.2%
Water120gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.1%