
4.5
2 ratings

Fresh Cut Betties

July 30, 2020 | 3:33pm
Chips in 20 minutes
Fresh potato betties

Courtesy of Michigan Potatoes

Why snack on store-bought chips when you can make the goods at home? These fresh cut potato betties made from three potato varieties are simple to prepare and sure to impress.

Courtesy of Michigan Potatoes 

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
115
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound russet potatoes
  • 1/2 Pound yellow potatoes
  • 1/2 Pound red potatoes

Directions

Use a spiral cutter to cut potatoes directly into warm salted water.

Let sit for 5 minutes.

Drain and fry in 350°F oil.

Drain and season with ranch, barbecue or spicy Cajun seasonings and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving115
Total Fat0.1g0.2%
Sugar1gN/A
Protein3g6%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin B60.4mg33.6%
Vitamin C15mg17%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium18mg2%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium34mg8%
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus86mg12%
Potassium646mg14%
Sodium13mg1%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.2%
Water120gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.1%
