The Drunken Gardener Cocktail

Clean Cocktails brings a clean mindset to craft mixology. The recipes use nothing but your favorite “clean” spirits; vitamin packed fresh juices and sweeteners like honey and maple syrup, plus spices like cayenne, and turmeric paired with beautiful herbs, basil, rosemary and thyme. These are the perfect alternative to drinks that are typically loaded with refined sugars, artificial flavors, and chemicals. The book also provides recipes for our own DIY syrups and bitters so you can easily build your own delicious drinks.
This cocktail offers the fresh flavors of a homegrown garden; it’s chock full of fresh bell peppers, basil, and lemons. The unadulterated fresh flavor of the bell pepper juice and the earthiness of the basil are rounded out by the tart lemon. This cocktail is perfect for brunch or a family fun day in the backyard.
Combine the bell pepper juice, vodka, lemon juice, Basil Syrup, and ice in a cocktail shaker and shake for 10 seconds.
Strain the contents of the shaker into an ice-filled rocks glass.
Top off with the seltzer, garnish with a bell pepper slice, and serve.
Combine all of the ingredients in a medium pot over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring constantly, until the honey has completely dissolved. Remove from the heat and set aside to allow the syrup to steep for 1 hour.
Once the syrup has cooled, strain out and discard the basil leaves. Transfer the syrup to the mason jar, ensure the seal is airtight, and store in the refrigerator.
Basil Syrup will keep in the refrigerator sealed in an airtight mason jar for 1 to 2 months.