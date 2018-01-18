The Drunken Gardener Cocktail

This cocktail brings a clean mindset to craft mixology

Clean Cocktails brings a clean mindset to craft mixology. The recipes use nothing but your favorite “clean” spirits; vitamin packed fresh juices and sweeteners like honey and maple syrup, plus spices like cayenne, and turmeric paired with beautiful herbs, basil, rosemary and thyme. These are the perfect alternative to drinks that are typically loaded with refined sugars, artificial flavors, and chemicals. The book also provides recipes for our own DIY syrups and bitters so you can easily build your own delicious drinks.

This cocktail offers the fresh flavors of a homegrown garden; it’s chock full of fresh bell peppers, basil, and lemons. The unadulterated fresh flavor of the bell pepper juice and the earthiness of the basil are rounded out by the tart lemon. This cocktail is perfect for brunch or a family fun day in the backyard.