The Drunken Gardener Cocktail
This cocktail brings a clean mindset to craft mixology
Jan 18, 2018 | 2:51 pm
By
The Drunken Gardener
Beth Nydick

Clean Cocktails brings a clean mindset to craft mixology. The recipes use nothing but your favorite “clean” spirits; vitamin packed fresh juices and sweeteners like honey and maple syrup, plus spices like cayenne, and turmeric paired with beautiful herbs, basil, rosemary and thyme. These are the perfect alternative to drinks that are typically loaded with refined sugars, artificial flavors, and chemicals. The book also provides recipes for our own DIY syrups and bitters so you can easily build your own delicious drinks.

This cocktail offers the fresh flavors of a homegrown garden; it’s chock full of fresh bell peppers, basil, and lemons. The unadulterated fresh flavor of the bell pepper juice and the earthiness of the basil are rounded out by the tart lemon. This cocktail is perfect for brunch or a family fun day in the backyard.

1
Servings
1151
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the cocktail

  • 2 Ounces freshly expressed bell pepper juice
  • 2 Ounces vodka
  • 1 Ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 Ounce Basil Syrup (See below)
  • Ice
  • Seltzer water
  • Garnish: Bell pepper slice

For the Basil Syrup (makes approximately 1 cup)

  • 1 Cup honey
  • 1 Cup fresh basil leaves
  • 1 1-pint mason jar

Directions

For the cocktail

Combine the bell pepper juice, vodka, lemon juice, Basil Syrup, and ice in a cocktail shaker and shake for 10 seconds.

Strain the contents of the shaker into an ice-filled rocks glass.

Top off with the seltzer, garnish with a bell pepper slice, and serve.

For the Basil Syrup (makes approximately 1 cup)

Combine all of the ingredients in a medium pot over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring constantly, until the honey has completely dissolved. Remove from the heat and set aside to allow the syrup to steep for 1 hour.

Once the syrup has cooled, strain out and discard the basil leaves. Transfer the syrup to the mason jar, ensure the seal is airtight, and store in the refrigerator.

Basil Syrup will keep in the refrigerator sealed in an airtight mason jar for 1 to 2 months.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
40g
57%
Sugar
88g
98%
Saturated Fat
14g
58%
Cholesterol
24mg
8%
Carbohydrate, by difference
104g
80%
Protein
55g
100%
Vitamin A, RAE
567µg
81%
Vitamin B-12
3µg
100%
Vitamin B-6
2mg
100%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
91mg
100%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
888µg
100%
Calcium, Ca
1101mg
100%
Choline, total
27mg
6%
Copper, Cu
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
9g
36%
Folate, total
548µg
100%
Iron, Fe
16mg
89%
Magnesium, Mg
336mg
100%
Manganese, Mn
7mg
100%
Niacin
21mg
100%
Pantothenic acid
8mg
100%
Phosphorus, P
849mg
100%
Riboflavin
12mg
100%
Selenium, Se
35µg
64%
Sodium, Na
414mg
28%
Thiamin
14mg
100%
Water
304g
11%
Zinc, Zn
16mg
100%
