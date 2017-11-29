  1. Home
The Dodge Roasted Root Vegetable Salad
A hearty winter salad
Nov 29, 2017 | 4:51 pm
By
Editor
Root Vegetable Salad
Life Cafe

Chef Ryan Dodge and the LifeCafe team of nutritionists took the hard work out of eating well by creating a menu that takes real, wholesome ingredients like this delicious roasted root vegetable salad.

1
Servings
544
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 oz Cauliflower Rice, with olive oil and salt & pepper
  • 4 oz Garlic-Herbed Chicken, sliced
  • 1/3 cup Broccoli Florets, raw
  • 1 oz Squash, roasted
  • 1 oz Zucchini, roasted
  • 1 oz Red Pepper, roasted
  • 1 oz Yellow Pepper, roasted
  • 1 oz Red Onions, roasted
  • 1 - 1oz ladle Chicken Broth, for added moisture
  • 2 ea Grilled Artichoke, placed thoughtfully over top
  • 2 ea Yellow Tomato, placed thoughtfully over top
  • 1 oz Citrus Garlic Aioli, drizzled over top

Directions

Heat oven to 350ºF.

In a small bowl marinate the chicken breast in garlic, thyme and lemon for 30 minutes or overnight.

In a large oven-proof skillet roast the squash, zucchini, red pepper, yellow pepper, red onions in a little chicken broth for 45 minutes or until slightly browned. 

While the veggies are roasting heat a cast iron pan to medium heat and grill your chicken on both sides until it's cooked through. About 3 minutes per side.

Garnish with grilled or canned artichoke, yellow tomato and garlic aoili.

Enjoy!

 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
9g
13%
Sugar
20g
22%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
6mg
2%
Carbohydrate, by difference
97g
75%
Protein
22g
48%
Vitamin A, RAE
103µg
15%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
28mg
37%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
149µg
100%
Calcium, Ca
113mg
11%
Choline, total
32mg
8%
Fiber, total dietary
12g
48%
Fluoride, F
60µg
2%
Folate, total
71µg
18%
Iron, Fe
4mg
22%
Magnesium, Mg
116mg
36%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
157mg
22%
Selenium, Se
5µg
9%
Sodium, Na
2131mg
100%
Water
274g
10%
Zinc, Zn
4mg
50%
