The Dodge Roasted Root Vegetable Salad

Heat oven to 350ºF.

In a small bowl marinate the chicken breast in garlic, thyme and lemon for 30 minutes or overnight.

In a large oven-proof skillet roast the squash, zucchini, red pepper, yellow pepper, red onions in a little chicken broth for 45 minutes or until slightly browned.

While the veggies are roasting heat a cast iron pan to medium heat and grill your chicken on both sides until it's cooked through. About 3 minutes per side.

Garnish with grilled or canned artichoke, yellow tomato and garlic aoili.

Enjoy!