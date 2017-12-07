  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Diamond District Cocktail
Reverse the proportions of a Manhattan for a new flavor profile
Dec 7, 2017 | 3:57 pm
By
Editor
Diamond District
Courtesy

Diamond District 

The standard ingredients in a Manhattan are: two parts whiskey, one part sweet vermouth, and bitters. A number of bartenders across the country are playing with the formula to develop a new classic cocktail. Switch the ratio (two parts vermouth and one part whiskey) for this familiar but new cocktail. Max Green, head bartender at East Village's bitter-centric Amor Y Amargo, opted for a rye whiskey, an Italian vermouth, and lime bitters for his variation.

"The spice and bright citrus note from the sancho pepper drives those flavors that we all love in a classic Manhattan while remaining lower in abv than the original," Green says. "The lime Bitters add to the drink and challenge your palate without overwhelming your senses."

1
Servings
56
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

Diamond District

  • 1 Ounce Sancho-nfused Wild Turkey 101 Rye
  • 2 Ounces Carpano Antica
  • 2 Dashes of Scrappy’s lime bitters

Directions

Diamond District

Add all ingredients to the mixing glass, stir and stain into a chilled coup, garnish with a lemon twist.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
4g
6%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
27mg
9%
Protein
4g
9%
Calcium, Ca
41mg
4%
Folate, total
2µg
1%
Magnesium, Mg
4mg
1%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
32mg
5%
Selenium, Se
7µg
13%
Sodium, Na
13mg
1%
Water
19g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.