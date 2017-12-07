Diamond District Cocktail

The standard ingredients in a Manhattan are: two parts whiskey, one part sweet vermouth, and bitters. A number of bartenders across the country are playing with the formula to develop a new classic cocktail. Switch the ratio (two parts vermouth and one part whiskey) for this familiar but new cocktail. Max Green, head bartender at East Village's bitter-centric Amor Y Amargo, opted for a rye whiskey, an Italian vermouth, and lime bitters for his variation.
"The spice and bright citrus note from the sancho pepper drives those flavors that we all love in a classic Manhattan while remaining lower in abv than the original," Green says. "The lime Bitters add to the drink and challenge your palate without overwhelming your senses."
Add all ingredients to the mixing glass, stir and stain into a chilled coup, garnish with a lemon twist.