Diamond District Cocktail

Reverse the proportions of a Manhattan for a new flavor profile

The standard ingredients in a Manhattan are: two parts whiskey, one part sweet vermouth, and bitters. A number of bartenders across the country are playing with the formula to develop a new classic cocktail. Switch the ratio (two parts vermouth and one part whiskey) for this familiar but new cocktail. Max Green, head bartender at East Village's bitter-centric Amor Y Amargo, opted for a rye whiskey, an Italian vermouth, and lime bitters for his variation.

"The spice and bright citrus note from the sancho pepper drives those flavors that we all love in a classic Manhattan while remaining lower in abv than the original," Green says. "The lime Bitters add to the drink and challenge your palate without overwhelming your senses."