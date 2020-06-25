  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

Crab Cakes

June 25, 2020 | 11:37am
Eat as an appetizer or an entree
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

Oftentimes, meals with lots of meat and carbs feel heavy in the summer. For something a bit lighter, you can’t go wrong with crab cakes.

This recipe is courtesy of Eggland’s Best

Ready in
27 m
15 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
2
Servings

Ingredients

For the sriracha ginger mayo

  • 1/3 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Teaspoon minced ginger root
  • 1 Teaspoon sriracha hot chili sauce
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt

For the crab cakes

  • 1/4 Cup Land O'Lakes butter
  • 1 large Eggland's Best egg, beaten
  • 1/4 Cup crushed buttery round crackers
  • 1 Tablespoon finely chopped green onion
  • 1 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 Teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 Teaspoon minced ginger root
  • Pinch of ground red pepper (cayenne)
  • 6-8 Ounces lump crab meat, drained
  • sliced green onions, as desired

Directions

For the sriracha ginger mayo

Combine all sriracha ginger mayo ingredients in a small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

For the crab cakes

Combine one tablespoon melted butter, egg, crackers, green onion, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, ginger and ground red pepper in bowl.

Gently stir in crab meat.

Form mixture into four even patties, about three inches in diameter.

Melt the remaining three tablespoons of butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat.

Add the crab cakes; cook three minutes per side or until deep golden brown.

Serve immediately with Sriracha Ginger Mayo and garnish with sliced green onion as desired.

