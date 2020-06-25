Oftentimes, meals with lots of meat and carbs feel heavy in the summer. For something a bit lighter, you can’t go wrong with crab cakes.
This recipe is courtesy of Eggland’s Best
Ingredients
For the sriracha ginger mayo
- 1/3 Cup mayonnaise
- 1 Teaspoon minced ginger root
- 1 Teaspoon sriracha hot chili sauce
- 1/8 Teaspoon salt
For the crab cakes
- 1/4 Cup Land O'Lakes butter
- 1 large Eggland's Best egg, beaten
- 1/4 Cup crushed buttery round crackers
- 1 Tablespoon finely chopped green onion
- 1 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 Teaspoon minced ginger root
- Pinch of ground red pepper (cayenne)
- 6-8 Ounces lump crab meat, drained
- sliced green onions, as desired
Directions
For the sriracha ginger mayo
Combine all sriracha ginger mayo ingredients in a small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
For the crab cakes
Combine one tablespoon melted butter, egg, crackers, green onion, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, ginger and ground red pepper in bowl.
Gently stir in crab meat.
Form mixture into four even patties, about three inches in diameter.
Melt the remaining three tablespoons of butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat.
Add the crab cakes; cook three minutes per side or until deep golden brown.
Serve immediately with Sriracha Ginger Mayo and garnish with sliced green onion as desired.