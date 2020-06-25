Combine one tablespoon melted butter, egg, crackers, green onion, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, ginger and ground red pepper in bowl.

Gently stir in crab meat.

Form mixture into four even patties, about three inches in diameter.

Melt the remaining three tablespoons of butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat.

Add the crab cakes; cook three minutes per side or until deep golden brown.

Serve immediately with Sriracha Ginger Mayo and garnish with sliced green onion as desired.