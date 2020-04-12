  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Hazelnut Crackled Cookies

April 12, 2020 | 4:19pm
Your new favorite cookie
Chocolate Hazelnut Crackled Cookies
Photo credit: Sydney Kramer from The Crepes of Wrath

Decadent chocolate chunk cookies with hazelnut flavor will satisfy any chocolate craving.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
20
Servings
216
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 6 Ounces semi-sweet baking chocolate, divided
  • 1 Cup flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened
  • 1 Cup chocolate-hazelnut spread, such as Nutella®
  • 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Pure Vanilla Extract

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Melt 2 ounces of the chocolate as directed on package. Set aside. Coarsely chop remaining 4 ounces chocolate. Mix flour, baking powder and salt in small bowl.

Beat butter, chocolate-hazelnut spread and sugars in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla; mix well. Add melted chocolate; beat until well blended. Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed. Stir in chopped chocolate.

Drop by rounded tablespoons or medium cookie scoop 1 1/2 inches apart on baking sheets sprayed with no stick cooking spray or lined with parchment paper.

Bake about 10 minutes or just until cookies are set and slightly cracked on top. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

Nutritional Facts
Servings20
Calories Per Serving216
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar16gN/A
Saturated9g43%
Cholesterol22mg7%
Protein3g6%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A26µg3%
Vitamin D5IU35%
Vitamin E0.9mg5.9%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium39mg4%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)8µg2%
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium40mg9%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.7%
Phosphorus84mg12%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium149mg3%
Sodium54mg2%
Sugars, added16gN/A
Water5gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
