Chicken With Apricots And Fennel

Put cumin, fennel, salt, pepper flakes and black pepper into a mortar; grind with a pestle until blended and nearly fine in texture. (Store covered in a jar for up to a week.)

Pat chicken dry.

Place on a baking sheet.

Rub spice mixture into both sides of the chicken.

Let stand, 30 minutes. Or refrigerate up to 2 hours.

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Have a large baking pan or 13-by-9-inch dish ready.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot.

Add 1 tablespoon of the oil and half the chicken breasts in a single uncrowded layer (work in batches).

Cook, turning once, until golden brown on both sides, about 5 minutes total.

Transfer to the baking dish. Repeat to brown the remaining chicken using another tablespoon of the oil.

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the empty skillet and heat.

Add onion.

Cook and stir over medium-high heat until golden, about 4 minutes.

Stir in apricots, raisins and garlic.

Cook 1 minute.

Add broth, wine, tamarind paste (or lemon juice) and thyme.

Add salt to taste, usually about 1/2 teaspoon depending on the saltiness of the broth.

Heat mixture to a boil, then pour over chicken in the baking pan.

Bake uncovered until chicken juices run clear, 15 to 20 minutes.

Garnish with chives.

Serve warm or at room temperature over basmati rice.

For the ginger-garlic basmati rice: put 2 cups brown basmati rice into a rice cooker.

Add 2 2/3 cups chicken broth or water, 4 cloves garlic (thinly sliced), 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger.

Cook according to the manufacturer's directions.

Fluff with a fork.

Serve warm garnished with chopped fresh chives or cilantro (or a combination).

Alternatively, cook in a saucepan on the stovetop, upping the amount of water to 3 cups.

Simmer, covered, until all the water is absorbed, about 40 minutes.