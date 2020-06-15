Cherry Chocolate Cookies

June 15, 2020 | 8:11pm
Photo courtesy of Rachel Currier from Baked By Rachel
Inspired by the perennial holiday favorite, cherry cordials, these chewy cookies are so easy to make. They can be included in holiday cookie gift tins, but are so delectable, you'll want to save some for yourself.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 and 3/4 cups flour
- 1/3 Cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Cream Of Tartar
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 3/4 Cups (1 and 1/2 sticks) butter
- 1 and 1/4 cups sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1 Cup chopped dried cherries
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix flour, cocoa powder, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt in medium bowl. Set aside.
Beat butter and sugar in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Gradually stir in flour mixture until well mixed. Stir in chopped cherries. Drop dough by tablespoonfuls onto greased baking sheets.
Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until set. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.
Servings24
Calories Per Serving156
Total Fat6g10%
Sugar15gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Cholesterol29mg10%
Protein2g4%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A64µg7%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.2%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.5%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium9mg1%
Fiber0.9g3.4%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron0.4mg2.2%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.3%
Phosphorus30mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium71mg2%
Sodium58mg2%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water6gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2%
