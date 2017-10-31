Beet Tartare

Rinse beets under water.
Toss them with salt and oil.
Roast red beets in 350ºF oven until tender, about 45 mintues to an hour. Peel them after they are cooked. Save some for puree.
**If possible smoke them with apple wood chips
Take the remaining beets from raosting or smoking and cut them into chunks and blend along with the roasting juices if you have them.
In a bowl, whisk the yogurt and cream together until smooth. Season with cumin and salt.
Toast sunflower seeds in a pan with oil, stirring constantly until well-browned. Cool amd pulse in a food processor.
Season with salt, lemon zest, and olive oil to taste.