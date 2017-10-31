  1. Home
Beet Tartare
A fresh take on your boring beet recipe
Oct 31, 2017 | 4:56 pm
Beet Tartar
4
Servings
282
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the beet tartare

  • 1 QT Smoked Beets
  • 1/2 Cup beet puree
  • 3 Tablespoons confit shallot
  • 2 1/2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 3/4 Teaspoons citric acid
  • 1 Tablespoon salt

For the smoked beets:

  • 3 medium sized beets

For the beet puree:

For the Cumin Yogurt:

  • 2 Cups Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 Cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cumin, toasted and ground
  • salt

For the sunflower relish

  • 1/4 Cup sunflower seeds

Directions

For the beet tartare

For the smoked beets:

Rinse beets under water.

Toss them with salt and oil.

Roast red beets in 350ºF oven until tender, about 45 mintues to an hour. Peel them after they are cooked. Save some for puree.

**If possible smoke them with apple wood chips

 

For the beet puree:

Take the remaining beets from raosting or smoking and cut them into chunks and blend along with the roasting juices if you have them.

 

For the Cumin Yogurt:

In a bowl, whisk the yogurt and cream together until smooth. Season with cumin and salt.
 

For the sunflower relish

Toast sunflower seeds in a pan with oil, stirring constantly until well-browned. Cool amd pulse in a food processor.

Season with salt, lemon zest, and olive oil to taste.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
19g
27%
Sugar
12g
13%
Saturated Fat
10g
42%
Cholesterol
11mg
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
17g
13%
Protein
12g
26%
Vitamin A, RAE
124µg
18%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
9mg
12%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
121µg
100%
Calcium, Ca
154mg
15%
Choline, total
27mg
6%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Fluoride, F
1µg
0%
Folate, total
26µg
7%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
57mg
18%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
205mg
29%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
13µg
24%
Sodium, Na
256mg
17%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
1µg
7%
Water
115g
4%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
