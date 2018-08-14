(For a more streamlined and equally delicious variant, use twice the quantity of onion and one and a half times the quantity of speck and omit the artichokes.)

Trim the artichokes down to their tender hearts (and, for baby artichokes, their tender inner leaves). Quarter the baby artichoke hearts or cut each globe artichoke heart into six or eight wedges. Keep in cold water acidified with the juice of half a lemon until needed.

Before starting to cook, drain the artichoke pieces and dry them pretty thoroughly in a towel. Put the stock and water into a saucepan and bring up to the simmer; salt it lightly. If using saffron, put it to steep in half a cup of the hot liquid.

Chop the onion and the garlic medium-fine. Cut the speck into slivers, about 1/16 inch in breadth and 3/8 to 1/2 inch long. In a medium saucepan (I use one with flared sides – what used to be called a Windsor pan), over low heat, warm the olive oil and sweat the shallot and garlic with a little salt and the sage if using until soft, about 4 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the speck and cook for another 30 seconds to start to render its fat.

Raise the heat to medium. Add the artichokes, sprinkle with salt, and cook for one minute, stirring frequently. Raise the heat to medium and stir in the rice; after half a minute or so, add the wine and continue cooking and stirring vigorously for another half minute. Still, stirring, add the saffron infusion (if using) plus a small ladleful (2 or 3 fl oz) of stock. Now, proceed as usual for a risotto, stirring energetically and adding hot liquid 2 or 3 fl oz at a time as the previous addition is absorbed and merges creamily with the rice’s starch. Use your judgment about whether to slightly lower the heat as you go.

When the rice is just short of how you like it (not mushy-soft but pleasantly chewy with no trace of a hard core), stir in a couple of extra tablespoons of stock, cover the pan and let the risotto relax for three minutes. This is the moment when your dining companion(s) must be herded to the table, spoon in hand.

After three minutes, add the butter and parmesan and stir decisively to create the final creamy sauce; I almost always add additional stock at this point, enough to allow the finished risotto to flow. Serve in well-warmed dinner plates or shallow soup plates.