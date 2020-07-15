July 15, 2020 | 12:53pm
Photo courtesy of Nestlé
Apple Corn Meal Pancakes are a tasty and wholesome variation that your family will really enjoy trying. Yellow corn meal and Carnation Evaporated Milk add some great flavor dimension. Serve warm with maple syrup.
Recipe courtesy of Nestlé
Ingredients
- 1 Cup yellow corn meal
- 1 Cup (1 medium) peeled, finely chopped apple
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup boiling water
- 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
- 2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 Cup NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, for greasing
- Maple syrup or applesauce
Directions
Combine corn meal, apple, honey and salt in medium bowl. Slowly stir in boiling water. Cover; let stand for 10 minutes. Stir in flour, baking powder and cinnamon just until blended.
Combine egg and evaporated milk in small bowl; add to corn meal mixture. Spoon 1/3 cup batter for each pancake onto heated, lightly greased griddle or skillet; cook for about 1 minute or until bubbles appear. Turn; continue to cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until golden. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve warm with maple syrup.