Apple Corn Meal Pancakes

Combine corn meal, apple, honey and salt in medium bowl. Slowly stir in boiling water. Cover; let stand for 10 minutes. Stir in flour, baking powder and cinnamon just until blended.



Combine egg and evaporated milk in small bowl; add to corn meal mixture. Spoon 1/3 cup batter for each pancake onto heated, lightly greased griddle or skillet; cook for about 1 minute or until bubbles appear. Turn; continue to cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until golden. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve warm with maple syrup.