Almond Breeze Coconut Key Lime Cheesecake Cups

Stir together sugar and cornstarch in a small saucepan. Add Blue Diamond Almond Breeze and whisk until dissolved. Cook over medium heat for 2 minutes or until mixture is thickened, whisking constantly. Remove from heat, then whisk in lime juice and let cool slightly.

Beat cream cheese and vanilla together in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Slowly beat in Blue Diamond Almond Breeze mixture until well incorporated and smooth. Stir in lime zest, then cover and chill for several hours or until firm.

Spoon or pipe half the mixture into 8 small dessert cups. Sprinkle with half the graham cracker crust, almonds and coconut. Repeat layers.