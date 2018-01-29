  1. Home
Almond Breeze Coconut Key Lime Cheesecake Cups
Jan 29, 2018 | 9:34 pm
By
Almond Breeze Coconut Key Lime Cheesecakes Cups

A lighter and guilt-free take on key lime cheesecake, this Blue Diamond Almond Breeze recipe offers the perfect dessert portion size that will keep you satisfied and satiated. 

8
Servings
551
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup Sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons Cornstarch
  • 1 Cup Blue Diamond Unsweetened Almond Coconut Breeze
  • 1/4 Cup Key lime juice
  • 16 Ounces Cream cheese, softened
  • 2 Teaspoons Vanilla extract
  • 1 Cup Coarsely crumbled prepared graham cracker crust
  • 1/4 Cup Sliced honey roasted almonds
  • 1/4 Cup Toasted coconut chips
  • Finely grated zest of 1 lime

Directions

Stir together sugar and cornstarch in a small saucepan. Add Blue Diamond Almond Breeze and whisk until dissolved. Cook over medium heat for 2 minutes or until mixture is thickened, whisking constantly. Remove from heat, then whisk in lime juice and let cool slightly.

Beat cream cheese and vanilla together in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Slowly beat in Blue Diamond Almond Breeze mixture until well incorporated and smooth. Stir in lime zest, then cover and chill for several hours or until firm.

Spoon or pipe half the mixture into 8 small dessert cups. Sprinkle with half the graham cracker crust, almonds and coconut. Repeat layers.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
34g
49%
Sugar
19g
21%
Saturated Fat
15g
63%
Cholesterol
53mg
18%
Carbohydrate, by difference
51g
39%
Protein
13g
28%
Vitamin A, RAE
219µg
31%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
6mg
8%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
7µg
8%
Calcium, Ca
149mg
15%
Choline, total
21mg
5%
Fiber, total dietary
4g
16%
Folate, total
121µg
30%
Iron, Fe
5mg
28%
Magnesium, Mg
39mg
12%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
5mg
36%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
190mg
27%
Riboflavin
2mg
100%
Selenium, Se
8µg
15%
Sodium, Na
435mg
29%
Thiamin
2mg
100%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
1µg
7%
Water
40g
1%
Zinc, Zn
3mg
38%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.