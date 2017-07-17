Realignment of Church’s Chicken Marketing Team to Bring Better Speed and Service to Brand, Franchisees and Operations Partners

The improved Church’s marketing structure is designed to offer enhanced growth and development opportunities, to better serve franchisees, and to place existing talent where they can contribute most effectively.

Restructured Department Offers Growth, Development Opportunities and More Strategic Placement of Talent

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) In keeping with its commitment to become the global franchisor of choice,

Church’s Chicken® has realigned its marketing organization to create more meaningful connections to the beloved brand guests have enjoyed for the past 65 years. Led by Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Hector Munoz, Church’s Chicken’s restructured marketing organization includes the creation of new key positions, as well as a number of inter-departmental promotions.

“The national go-to-market strategy for Church’s® is about to become more seamless than ever,” said Munoz, who returned to the brand as Chief Marketing Officer earlier this year. “Through improved vertical integration and more streamlined management channels, we’re providing a pathway for deep, 360-degree activation of our national plan all the way down to local levels.”

Included in this realignment is the promotion of Laura Reese, who previously served as Director of Media & Digital, to Senior Director of Media, Digital & Public Relations (P.R.). In her expanded role, Reese will be responsible for domestic Media, Digital/Social, and P.R. Additional realignment includes, Director of Field Marketing, Amanda Robbins, who will now be leading all Field Marketing efforts for both company and franchise markets.

The improved Church’s marketing structure is designed to offer enhanced growth and development opportunities, to better serve franchisees, and to place existing talent where they can contribute most effectively. According to Munoz, the new alignment will offer more access to resources that support profitable sales and satisfied guests. To aid in this effort, new marketing roles have been created, including Senior Director of Global Business Intelligence, Manager of Product Strategy and Manager of Creative Services, all of which will be filled at a later date.

“As we celebrate Church’s milestone 65th Anniversary, our marketing team is energized to make new strides forward and set new best-in-class benchmarks of excellence, not only for the chicken category, but the entire QSR industry,” added Munoz.

About Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

