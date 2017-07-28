Ready, Set, Weekend with Simply Beautiful Eating

As most of you know, I like to eat. I also love pasta and my biggest issue has always been eyeballing the measurements for a single serving. No matter how hard I try, and yes, I’ve used those stupid gadgets that are supposed to measure spaghetti. They lie about it being an actual serving for ONE. Or, if they think that’s a serving for ONE, it’s not a big enough serving for ME.

Sometimes, I’m forced to eat alone, which is another one of my problems. I seem to have many, right?