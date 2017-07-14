Ready, Set, Weekend with Simply Beautiful Eating

The best part about having a new cooktop is having a NEW COOKTOP!!

I’m happy to say that FINALLY, yes finally, there is LIFE in the kitchen again. Oh ya, there’s still so much to do but at least I have my major appliances up and running. Now, you would think as a food blogger I would create a special one-of-a-kind kick off the NEW KITCHEN recipe to make on my new and very, very HOT stove. Well. That didn’t happen. I think between the renovation that will never end and the upcoming weddings for my two boys, my brain is functioning at ZERO to none.

This is when you call in the expert. Thank you MARTHA STEWART for this winner of a chicken dinner. It’s quick, super easy and look how stunning that chicken is swimming in that pool of yellow.