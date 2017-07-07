Ready, Set, Weekend with Simply Beautiful Eating

Yep. It’s that time of year again. I seem to have missed the lilac and cherry blossom boat and you know what that means? No stolen flowers to use from the neighbourhood for my annual ice pop post.

Oh well, the best I could do here was run over to the local market and grab some pink roses which I promptly hung upside down in my spare bedroom to dry. You heard me right. I didn’t even get to or want to enjoy them while they were alive.

I wanted them DEAD and DRIED UP. Wanna know why?