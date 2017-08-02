The RAM Opens Dublin, Ohio’s First Brewery

Dublin, OH (RestaurantNews.com) The RAM Restaurant & Brewery, known for sporting great food and frosty handcrafted beers, opened its second Ohio location in Dublin on Monday, July 31 at 6632 Longshore Street. Centrally located in Bridge Park, Dublin’s newest walkable community, The RAM is Dublin’s first brewery and is located just off Riverside Drive at the corner of Longshore Street and Bridge Park Avenue. The company opened its first Ohio Restaurant & Brewery in Columbus last Fall in the Short North.

The RAM is owned by The RAM Restaurant Group, a second-generation employee-owned company, founded in 1971 in Lakewood, Washington, and is led by brothers Jeff and Dave Iverson. ”We are excited about the Grand Opening of our new location at Bridge Park. Crawford Hoying has designed a first-class, unparalleled new development with a great mix of residential, office, cultural and retail uses that will be the center of activity for Dublin,” said Jeff Iverson, President of The RAM Restaurant Group. “The RAM is in an emerging vibrant and dynamic area of Dublin. To now be a part of that is an exciting opportunity.” Iverson adds, “Our team members own the restaurant and take great pride in serving their guests great food, crafted with the freshest ingredients. We’re looking forward to welcoming our guests as they discover their favorite beers and menu selections.”

To celebrate the Grand Opening The RAM partnered with the Dublin Food Pantry to host invitation-only pre-opening lunches and dinners. Attending guests brought nonperishable food items in addition to cash donations to help the local nonprofit organization. Store Leader Jennifer Conley said, “Our team’s hospitality is well known in the Columbus community. The pre-opening events at the Dublin location helped us fine-tune our preparation and presentation and we are ready to open our doors.”

When it comes to menu selections, sourcing is of the utmost importance to The RAM. Our culinary team prepares never-frozen, USDA certified grass-fed beef, cage-free chicken selections and locally-sourced ingredients to enhance the made-from-scratch dining experience. Conley adds, “Our chefs cook with our award-winning beers. We create delicious beer-infused menu selections that you can’t get anywhere else, such as the Buttface Amber Ale Chicken Sandwich, Big Porter Blue Burger, Hefeweizen Beer Battered Fish and Chips and Big Red’s IPA Baby Back Ribs.”

For over two decades, passionate and talented RAM Brewers have been creating medal-winning, drinkable beers. Their efforts have garnered over 100 awards from numerous high-end beer competitions. At the Dublin RAM guests can discover their favorite beer from the 16 selections on tap. Dave Iverson, COO, said, “Our Blonde Ale recipe, which is a staple on our taps, won a gold medal last fall at a very prestigious competition in Denver, CO. We proudly serve several award-winning beers in addition to a constantly rotating selection of small batch seasonals on tap.” Jeff Iverson adds, “Beer is fun and great beer is really fun! RAM beer is award-winning and enjoyable to drink. We have all the favorites and we always have a multitude of our brewer’s freshest creations brewed right in front of our guest’s eyes!”

The RAM Brewery features a state-of-the-art brewing system adjoining the bar area where guests can watch the entire process. Head Brewer at the Dublin RAM is Kris Fry who has relocated from the Columbus Short North RAM. Dave Iverson says, “We have a nice setup that features a 10 BBL JVNW system. There are five fermenters and eight serving tanks. The serving tanks are sharp and add character to the overall look and feel of the building.” Dave Leonard, Director of Beer for The RAM Restaurant Group says, “Ours is the first and unarguably will be the best brewery in Dublin. Come tour and check it out.”

The RAM Restaurant & Brewery sits one block from the future Riverside Park, bike path, and footbridge and is two blocks from the AC Hotel by Marriott. The RAM occupies a 9,235 square-foot building, has an occupancy of over 300 guests, and is complete with 14 TV’s. The full-service bar features an accordion glass NANA Wall™ that opens to the adjoining patio. Plenty of free parking can be found just north of the restaurant in the five story parking structure.

About The RAM Restaurant Group

The RAM is a Washington-based, employee-owned restaurant and brewing company. Opening the first restaurant location 46 years ago in Lakewood, Washington, the company’s 34 restaurants are favorite destinations for guests who appreciate quality food and beverages.

In 2015, the company “Celebrated Great Beers for 20 Years!” In 1995, the first brewery location opened and began brewing craft beers. Most locations have onsite breweries adjoining the restaurants. The award-winning brewery program continues to be recognized regularly as an industry leader for creating highly acclaimed and drinkable selections.

You’ll find RAM locations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio. The RAM Restaurant Group also owns eight C.B. & Potts Restaurant and Brewery locations in Colorado, in addition to C.I. Shenanigans in Tacoma, Washington.

The company prides itself on being community-involved. Since 1971, The RAM Restaurant Group has donated over $1,000,000 back to the hometowns they serve through a variety of philanthropic initiatives.

The RAM Restaurant Group includes over 2200 team members/employee owners who are dedicated to excellence and superior service to 110,000 weekly guests that visit the company locations.

For additional news, menus, beer awards and information visit:

www.theram.com, www.cbpotts.com or www.cishenanigans.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Schermerhorn

mark@schermco.com.