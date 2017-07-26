Quorn Launches Food Cart Activation In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no surprise that Portlanders love their meat-free food! With the growing concern of excess meat consumption and its direct impact on the planet, consumers are looking for ways to cut back on their meat intake and incorporate more meat alternatives into their diet.

Building on the food cart culture in Portland, Quorn, the world's leading meat alternative brand, is launching an exciting experiential marketing activity – the Quorn Taco Tour. Moving around Portland each day until July 29th, from breweries to street corners, softball games to community events, Quorn's food cart will be providing FREE samples of delicious meatless taco bites using Quorn Grounds.

Quorn has offered a delicious meat-free protein solution for over 30 years, selling over 3 billion meals worldwide. Quorn offers consumers endless meal possibilities with their wide variety of meatless protein products, like best-selling Chik'n Nuggets, always soy free, naturally non-GMO, and exceptionally delicious.

Quorn's unique fungi-based protein delivers an exceptionally similar texture to meat and up to 12g of protein per serving. Whatever dishes you want to prepare, Quorn has a great selection of products that will help you make mouth-watering recipes every time. Whether it's cooking up Quorn Grounds to make the perfect lasagna, turning up the heat in a spicy curry with Quorn Chik'n Tenders, or creating a light summer salad with Quorn Chik'n Cutlets, great-tasting meatless meals are just a few minutes away.

For more information about Quorn, visit www.quorn.us and follow on Twitter (@QuornUS) and Facebook (/QuornUSA) using the hashtag #QuornTacoTour for live updates on where the food cart will be stationed each day and an exciting, exclusive giveaway opportunity. Quorn products are sold at Fred Meyer, Whole Foods, New Seasons, Safeway, Albertsons, and other fine Portland-area retailers.

Portland, come find us all over town through July 29th. Taste the difference for yourself!

About Quorn:

Quorn Foods is a global market leader in meat alternative foods. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company offers a wide range of meat-alternative products to appeal to the rapidly expanding group of people wanting to reduce their meat consumption. Quorn's core ingredient, Mycoprotein is a nutritionally healthy protein source that is exceptional at replicating the texture and taste of meat. The company employs around 600 people and exports to 16 countries around the world, including Australia, South Africa and the USA.

