Quaker Steak & Lube’s Nationwide Chicken Wing Day is the Biggest, Meatiest and Most Musical

Award-winning Restaurant Chain CeLUBEbrates Launch of New “Bangin’ Drums!” on July 29; Challenges Fans to Support Music Education

Westlake, OH (RestaurantNews.com) The award-winning, family casual dining restaurant Quaker Steak & Lube® is upping the wing game nationwide with the biggest and meatiest indulgence fans can get for National Chicken Wing Day with new Bangin’ Drums! Three times bigger than Quaker Steak & Lube’s famous Jumbo Wings, the new Bangin’ Drums! are prepared to provide the same great taste as the famed wings — with a light breading, fried golden, and flavored by of one of 20 familiar sauces, including award-winning favorites like Kentucky Bourbon Glaze and the newest fan favorite, Smoked Jalapeño Honey.

“We’re going BIG! Our new Bangin’ Drums! are enormous — by far the best thing wing fans are going to find on National Chicken Wing Day,” said Andi Rice, marketing director of restaurants for TA Restaurant Group. “No other wing out there even comes close.”

For a limited time only through Sept. 30, Quaker Steak & Lube’s new Bangin’ Drums! will be available for the special price of just $7.49. Select locations will serve up Bangin’ Drums! beginning on National Wing Day, July 29th. Guests can satisfy their craving for the delicious Drums at all participating locations by August 14, and can check local Lube Facebook pages for dates when Bangin’ Drums! will roll into each town. And to drum up even more fun for a great cause, the brand has teamed up with music artist and producer Todd Rundgren, who in 1983 gave us the song “Bang the Drum All Day,” and who in 2013 founded Todd Rundgren’s Spirit of Harmony, a non-profit that supports music and music education.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Mr. Rundgren and his Spirit of Harmony music foundation,” Rice added. “In addition to our award winning food, we’re known for live music and entertainment and are proud to support music education as is he.”

From July 29 – Sept. 30, Quaker Steak & Lube locations nationwide will donate 50-cents for every order of Bangin’ Drums! sold — or at least $10,000 — to Todd Rundgren’s Spirit of Harmony Foundation.

“We believe that every student deserves access to high-quality music instruction and we are dedicated to helping create and nurture sustainable music education programs in schools and organizations throughout the U.S.,” said Todd Rundgren, founder and president of Todd Rundgren’s Spirit of Harmony. “Quaker Steak & Lube’s promotion and generosity will help us match resources to needs and create relationships to promote music education.”

Fans are invited to find their inner rock star and engage with Quaker Steak & Lube via a custom SnapChat filter on National Chicken Wing Day and through various social components throughout the program. Lip synch throw down anyone? Don’t be shy. Because at Quaker Steak & Lube, What’s More Fun Than Having Fun — especially when it’s for a great cause?”

Follow Quaker Steak & Lube on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Stay tuned to these social channels through Sept. 30 for more ways to join the Bangin’ fun! For more information, including locations, menu, online ordering, and events, visit www.thelube.com.

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

Quaker Steak & Lube®, founded over 40 years ago in Pennsylvania (the Quaker State) in a renovated filling station, now includes over 50 locations in fourteen states across the U.S. “The Lube”® combines unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars, motorcycles, and race cars suspended from the ceilings with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment and events appealing to guests of all ages. Quaker Steak & Lube® has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube®, please visit www.thelube.com.

About TA Restaurant Group

TA Restaurant Group includes more than 850 quick service restaurants, full service restaurants and other food outlets, including ten proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride. TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC, which offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada. For more information about TA and TA Restaurant Group, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com.

About Todd Rundgren’s Spirit of Harmony Foundation

The Spirit of Harmony Foundation (SOHF) supports the moral imperative of music education, weaving together the biological, social, academic, and economic benefits to young people who are involved in consistent instrument-based institutional music lessons and performance. SOHF focuses on networking, as we help match the practical and varied needs of music education programs with the resources that will help them excel. We believe in providing opportunities for personal development and self-expression through the support of music and music education for young people regardless of socioeconomic status, geographic location, or ability. More information can be found at www.SpiritofHarmony.org.

About Todd Rundgren

A Wizard, A True Star. The title of Todd Rundgren’s 1973 solo album aptly sums up the contributions of this multi-faceted artist to state-of-the-art music. As a songwriter, video pioneer, producer, recording artist, computer software developer, conceptualist, and interactive artist (re-designated TR-i), Rundgren has made a lasting impact on both the form and content of popular music.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Rundgren began playing guitar as a teenager, going on to found and front The Nazz, the quintessential `60’s cult group. In 1969, he left the band to pursue a solo career, recording his debut offering, the legendary Runt. But it was 1972’s seminal Something/Anything?, on which he played all the instruments, sang all the vocal parts, and acted as his own producer, that catapulted Todd into the superstar limelight, prompting the press to unanimously dub him ‘Rock’s New Wunderkind’. It was followed by such landmark LPs as The Hermit of Mink Hollow and the above mentioned A Wizard, A True Star, as well as such hit singles as I Saw The Light, Hello It’s Me, Can We Still Be Friends, and Bang The Drum.

In 1974, Todd formed Utopia, an entirely new approach to the concept of interactive musicianship, and embarked on an extensive round of touring and recording. Standout Utopia offerings included Oops! Wrong Planet, Adventures in Utopia, and Oblivion. Along the way, Utopia combined technical virtuosity and creative passion to create music that, for millions, defined the term “progressive rock.”

Rundgren’s myriad production projects include albums by Patti Smith, Cheap Trick, Psychedelic Furs, Meatloaf, XTC, Grand Funk Railroad, and Hall And Oates. Rounding out his reputation as rock’s Renaissance Man, Rundgren composed all the music and lyrics for Joe Papp’s 1989 Off-Broadway production of Joe Orton’s Up Against It (the screenplay commissioned by The Beatles for what was meant to have been their third motion picture). He also has composed the music for a number of television series, including Pee Wee’s Playhouse and Crime Story.

In 2012 Rundgren performed his iconic 1973 album A Wizard A True Star in concert in its entirety for the first time ever, and last year did the same with a double bill: Todd & Healing. His most recent studio album, GLOBAL, was released in April 2015; He continues to tour with Ringo Starr as an erstwhile member of the All-Starr Band, and to perform with symphony orchestras both domestically and internationally. His latest studio album, White Knight, was released on May 12.

In 1998 Todd debuted his new PatroNet technology which for the first time allowed fans of a musical artist to subscribe directly to the artist’s musical output via the Internet. This caps a long history of groundbreaking early multimedia “firsts”, including:

1978: The first interactive television concert, broadcast live over the Warner/QUBE system in Columbus, Ohio (the home audience chose each song.in real time during the concert by voting via QUBE’s 2-way operating system).

1978: The first live nationally broadcast stereo radio rock concert (by microwave), linking 40 cities around the country.

1979: The opening of Utopia Video Studios, a multi-million dollar state-of-the-art facility. The first project produced by Todd there is Gustav Holst’s The Planets, commissioned by RCA SelectaVision as the first demonstration software for their new videodisc format.

1980: Creation of the first color graphics tablet, which was licensed to Apple and commercially released as The Utopia Graphics Tablet.

1981: Time Heals, the first music video to utilize state-of-the-art compositing of live action and computer graphics (produced and directed by Todd), becomes the eighth video to be played during the launch of MTV on August 1, 1981.

1982: The first live national cablecast of a rock concert (on the USA Network), simulcast in stereo to over 120 radio stations.

1982: The first two commercially released music videos, one of which was nominated for the first-ever Grammy awarded for “Best Short Form Video” in 1983.

1992: The first commercially available music downloads via CompuServe.

1993: The release of “No World Order”, the world’s first interactive record album on CD-i.

1994: The release of “The Individualist”, the world’s first full-length Enhanced CD.

1994: The world’s first interactive concert tour.

1998: Launches PatroNet, the world’s first direct artist subscription service — predicts that someday “music will be sold by the pound”.

2016: The production of the world’s first full length concert shot with multiple Virtual Reality 360º cameras.

