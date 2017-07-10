Promising Nut and Dried Fruit Production Worldwide for 2017/18

During the 2017 INC World Nut and Dried Fruit Congress, the industry discussed and anticipated good nut and dried fruit production levels for the 2017/18 season and sustained increase in planted areas.

During the 2017 INC World Nut and Dried Fruit Congress, the industry discussed and anticipated good nut and dried fruit production levels for the 2017/18 season and sustained increase in planted areas.

July 2017. During the debate sessions held at the latest INC Congress, recently celebrated in Chennai, India, the 2017/18 world tree nut crop has been forecasted at 4.2 million metric tons, up 25% from prior 10 years average (figures in kernel basis, except for pistachios in-shell). This early estimation is a bellwether that crops' consistent growth trajectory observed during the last decade is likely to continue.

Taking into account that is very early in the season to have accurate estimations, hazelnuts (kernel basis) are foreseen to experience the biggest increment, raised by 20% up to 475,000 MT.

World peanut production in 2017/18 is expected to reach 42 million MT (in-shell basis), up 2% from the 2016/17 season and raised by 16% from the previous 10 years average.

2017/18 total dried fruit production has been forecasted to reach 3 million MT; a 20% growth over the prior 10 years average.

Overall production is likely to keep growing through new plantations: California, Australia and Spain almond acreage keeps increasing. Hazelnut growing area is enlarging in Italy, Georgia, and the USA. Macadamia plantations are raising in Australia, South Africa, and China. Pistachio acreage continues to grow in California and walnut growing area is expected to be heighten in the next 5 years in Chile. In turn, consumption is also being bolstered through innovation in usage of nuts and dried fruits as ingredients, snacks or new developments such as sauces, beverages, oils and spreads.

About the International Nut & Dried Fruit Council

INC members include more than 700 nut and dried fruit sector companies from over 70 countries. INC is the leading international organization regarding nuts and dried fruit health, nutrition, statistics, food safety, international standards and regulations.

