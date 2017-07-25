Private-label Food and Beverage Market in Europe 2017-2021

NEW YORK, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- About Private-label Food and Beverages

Private-label grocery products are easily available at hypermarkets, supermarkets, and warehouse clubs. Europe is one of the largest markets of private-label packaged goods. Many retailers earn more profits on private-label products as they are low priced compared with other international and national brands. The competition among private-label brands offered by different retailers is intense. The high quality of private-label products and an increase in their consumption have created pressure on the international and national brands.

Technavio's analysts forecast the private-label food and beverages market in the Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the private-label food and beverages market in the Europe for 2017-2021.

Key vendors

• Carrefour

• EDEKA

• REWE Group

• Schwarz

• Tesco

Other prominent vendors

• Auchan Holding

• Aldi Stores

• Ahold Delhaize

• Co-operative Group

• E.Leclerc

• Intermarché

• Sainsbury's

• METRO

• Walmart Stores

• Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Market driver

• Rise in product innovations

Market challenge

• Increase in safety concerns

Market trend

• Product line extension

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

