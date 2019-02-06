Princess Charlotte Has a Surprising Favorite Food

Princess Charlotte is only 3, but she has a fairly sophisticated favorite food, her mother the Duchess of Cambridge revealed this week. And Charlotte and her big brother Prince George are already pretty good cooks, their mom says.

“Charlotte loves olives,” the Duchess told students at Lavender Primary School in north London on Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported.

Royal congrats to the little princess for her mature tastebuds. Olives are tasty for sure, but the healthy, salty snacks aren’t every 3-year-old’s favorite treat.

Matthew Kleiner-Mann, the CEO of Ivy Learning Trust, of which Lavender Primary School is a part, told the newspaper that the duchess also discussed Charlotte and George’s own early attempts at cooking.

“They made cheesy pasta the other day,” Kleiner-Mann said. “One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in, and they make salads and stuff. Food is important to (the Duchess of Cambridge) and she understands the links between mental health and physical exercise.”

The public has learned a little bit about the littlest royals’ eating habits. Smarties make Prince George smile, and the royal siblings love messing around with pizza dough. Here’s a look at what the British royal family really eats at home.