President and Senior VP of Sales Named at E S Foods

WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet increasing customer demands as the company experiences positive growth and expansion, E S Foods is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Rowe to President and Chief Operating Officer, and the addition of Thomas Ferris as Senior Vice President of Sales. E S Foods is a major supplier of nutritious food products for school systems throughout the U.S.

E S Foods CEO Gary Davis announced the appointments today, offering high praise for both respected industry executives. "The school foodservice landscape has been changing rapidly and we wanted forward-thinking leaders to adapt to new challenges and continue our innovative product development," says Davis.

An executive with E S Foods since its start in 1998, Jeff Rowe has been promoted from Executive Vice President to President and COO. "Jeff is receiving this well-deserved promotion at a time when we envision great growth and a dynamic future," says Davis. While he has always overseen Operations, Rowe's new role as President will include company administration, executive management and strategic planning.

"Starting in Operations as the second E S Foods employee in 1998 and contributing to its growth has been and will continue to be the most fulfilling challenge possible," Rowe states.

As Senior Vice President of Sales, Ferris will oversee sales for the entire organization. "He has solid relationships with key customers and he will be working with our sales team to create new opportunities and bring our sales to another level," says Davis. "He has a very strong reputation in our industry."

Ferris comes to E S Foods with a 20+ year record of success in the wholesale and retail manufacturing, distribution and broker markets with proven abilities to direct sales regions and territories. For the past four years Ferris has served as Vice President of School Foodservice for AdvancePierre Foods in Blue Ash, Ohio. From 2001-2013 he held various sales management positions at The Schwan Food Company in Marshall, Minnesota, including Director of National Accounts.

"Over the years E S Foods has been an innovative trendsetter and pioneer in school foodservice," says Ferris. "I look forward to leading their sales organization to even higher plateaus and above all further supporting our school food partners."

E S Foods offers a full complement of menus to cover all day parts – from before the bell to afterschool – including protein innovations, frozen foods, and grab 'n' go shelf-stable meals. Headquartered in Woodbury, New York, E S Foods is dedicated to providing nutritious, "kid-friendly" foods for America's school children. For more information, visit www.esfoods.com.

