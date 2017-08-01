PRE® Brands Partners with Common Threads to Help Fight Childhood Obesity, Donating a Portion of Local Ground Beef Sales to Youth Cooking and Nutrition Programs

Better-for-you Food Brand Sets Goal to Send 300 Underserved Chicago Kids to Cooking School

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PRE® Brands, purveyors of better-for-you food, including a line of 100% grass fed and grass finished premium beef, will donate a portion of proceeds for every package of ground beef sold in the Chicago area during the month of August to Common Threads. The funds will bring the nonprofit organization's practical cooking and nutrition programming to underserved Chicago youths. Consumers can help PRE Brands reach its goal of serving 300 new children by purchasing specially labeled ground beef at grocers in Chicagoland including Mariano's, Treasure Island, and Meier.

Founded in Chicago by Chef Art Smith, artist Jesus Salgueiro and CEO Linda Novick O'Keefe, Common Threads brings health and wellness to children, families and communities through cooking and nutrition education. By integrating preventative health programs into school districts and community organizations, Common Threads not only helps combat the rising number of diet-related diseases, but also cultivates a culture that embraces a healthier lifestyle and celebrates diversity through food. The programs are statistically proven to make significant health and wellness impacts, as participants have demonstrated increased nutrition knowledge, vegetable liking and consumption, communication to the family about healthy eating, self-confidence in their cooking skills and frequency of cooking at home.

"We believe that combining nutrition know-how with the joy of cooking from an early age is one of the best ways to instill a lifetime of healthy habits," said PRE Brands' founder and CEO Lenny Lebovich. "We couldn't be more pleased to encourage local children to get involved with their families in the making of healthy and delicious meals in their own kitchens."

As part of the partnership, PRE Brands Culinary Manager Sarah Russo developed an array of meals for families of four, under $15, with simple recipes and ingredients designed for the whole family to join in on, available on PRE's website and social media channels. Local youths were also invited into the PRE kitchen to cook with Russo and further fuel their inspiration to turn their passions into careers.

PRE Brands is a Chicago-based startup founded in 2015, dedicated to moving the food 2.0 movement forward and giving consumers healthy, high quality food. PRE is now available in more than 600 retail locations nationwide. The brand is building on this success by continually expanding its product portfolio, landing in new retailers and forging new partnerships. As one of the few 100 percent grass fed beef brands that's Whole30 approved, the brand aligns with a wide variety of whole food diets, and is beloved by chefs and foodies alike.

For recipes and more information on PRE and its partnership with Common Threads, visit www.pre-brands.com/cook. For more information on Common Threads, visit www.commonthreads.org.

About PRE® Brands:

PRE® Brands is a Chicago-based consumer packaged goods startup focused on providing the best tasting 100 percent grass fed beef the world has to offer. PRE believes in using a modern approach to traditional methods to deliver consumers the great taste they love, without any health, safety, or animal welfare compromises. Through its revolutionary selection criteria called, Our Taste Standard, the company has mastered the art of bringing shoppers the most delicious grass fed beef in the world, with relentless consistency. As one of the few Whole30 approved grass fed beef brands, all PRE Brands' products adhere to the highest quality standards, boasting fewer calories, less fat, and higher Omega-3's and CLA's than traditional USDA choice beef, without any added hormones or added antibiotics. Available in individually packaged steaks (Ribeye, Strip, Sirloin and Filet Mignon), 16 oz. ground beef (85%, 92% and 95% lean) and 24 oz. chuck roast and new dual pack 1/3 lb. hamburger patties. PRE Brands products are sold at grocers across the U.S., and online on Amazon Fresh, Jet.com and Instacart.com. To learn more, visit www.pre-brands.com.

About Common Threads

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Common Threads was created to bring health and wellness to children, families and communities through cooking and nutrition education. By integrating preventative health programs into school districts and community organizations, Common Threads not only helps combat the rising number of diet-related diseases, but also cultivates a culture that embraces a healthier lifestyle and celebrates diversity through food. The organization envisions a community of learners that embraces healthy cooking, healthy eating and healthy living as both a life choice and a human right. The nonprofit is committed to reaching 1 million children by 2020 and hopes to eventually make its programs an integral part of childhood education for all. To learn more, visit www.commonthreads.org

