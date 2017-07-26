Potbelly Sandwich Shop Kicks Off National Sandwich Month With Opportunity to Win Potbelly for a Year

Potbelly Week of Perks Offers Tasty Perks and Exclusive Offers for Potbelly Perks Users

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) August is National Sandwich Month, and Potbelly Sandwich Shop is kicking off the celebration by making people really happy with a “Week of Perks.”

A first-time event from the company, Potbelly Week of Perks will feed customers’ smiles with a new perk every day from July 31 to Aug. 4. Featured perks include: the chance to win Potbelly for a year, free desserts and chips, offers for Potbelly sandwiches and double “Potbelly Smiles” for purchases. Customers must be enrolled in the Potbelly Perks loyalty program to receive perks and can sign-up in one of two ways: via automatic enrollment when customers download the Potbelly app for Android or iPhone or by signing up for the free Potbelly Perks program online at www.Potbelly.com/Perks.

“For 40 years, Potbelly has offered a one-of-a-kind lunch experience to neighborhoods nationwide, and many of our customers remember the first time they tried a Potbelly sandwich,” said Dana Dimitri, Senior Director of Integrated Marketing and Customer Engagement. “We love to make people really happy and are excited to offer tasty treats and Potbelly Perks to our customers to kick off National Sandwich Month.”

Potbelly Perks members will receive the following perks:

Monday, July 31: Earn double Potbelly Smiles with purchase

Earn double Potbelly Smiles with purchase Tuesday, Aug. 1: Enter for a chance to win a year of Potbelly with your purchase

Enter for a chance to win a year of Potbelly with your purchase Wednesday, Aug. 2: Enjoy a free 40th Birthday Marshmallow Crispy Bar with purchase of any sandwich

Enjoy a free 40th Birthday Marshmallow Crispy Bar with purchase of any sandwich Thursday, Aug. 3: Take $1 off the new Turkey Club sandwich (any size)

Take $1 off the new Turkey Club sandwich (any size) Friday, Aug. 4: Get free chips with purchase of any sandwich

Customers who sign up for the Potbelly Perks loyalty program via the Potbelly app earn tasty treats and fun perks. The Potbelly app offers order-ahead for pickup or delivery, as well as the option to pay via mobile. New app users who sign up for the perks program will also receive a free cookie when they download the app. Additional activity leads to ongoing perks, including invitations to exclusive events, access to the Potbelly underground menu and more.

This year, Potbelly Sandwich Shop is celebrating 40 years of bringing a Fresh, Fast & Friendly dining experience to neighborhoods across the country. Well-known for fresh, made-to-order sandwiches such as the signature A Wreck®, hearty salads, a rotating selection of soups, freshly baked cookies, famous hand-dipped milkshakes and live, local music, Potbelly has earned a national reputation as the best place for lunch.

The company recently introduced the Turkey Club to shop menus nationwide. Made with all-natural, hand-pulled and slow-roasted turkey, the limited-time Turkey Club features Nueske’s bacon and melted cheddar cheese on toasty warm bread with the customer’s choice of toppings.

Potbelly Perks Week runs Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4. Perks are exclusive to customers who are members of the Potbelly Perks loyalty program.

About Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Corporation is a fast-growing neighborhood sandwich concept offering toasty warm sandwiches, signature salads and other fresh menu items served by friendly, engaging people in an environment that reflects the local community. We want to be your favorite neighborhood sandwich shop and “The Best Place for Lunch.” The company owns and operates more than 400 shops in the United States, and our franchisees operate more than 50 shops domestically, in the Middle East and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit our website at www.Potbelly.com.

Media Contact:

Samantha Flynn

Jacobson/Rost

312-274-3349

SFlynn@JacobsonRost.com