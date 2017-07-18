Popular Daytime Cafe to Open in Pearland

First Watch will open its fourth Southeast Texas restaurant on Monday

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Award-winning breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant First Watch today announced its third Houston-based First Watch eatery on Monday, July 24. The restaurant will open at 2560 Pearland Parkway, in suite 100. The 3,600-square-foot restaurant will be the fourth First Watch location opened by Mac Haik Enterprises, a Houston-based franchise group which presently owns and operates three new First Watch restaurants in College Station, Katy and Champion Forest. The group plans to open a minimum of 18 First Watch restaurants in Southeastern Texas and Southwestern Louisiana.

Mac Haik Enterprises operates successful companies in diverse industries including a commercial real estate development entity that builds, owns and manages office buildings, medical buildings, retail centers and hotels. Now Haik, former wide receiver for the Houston Oilers and founder of Houston-based Mac Haik Enterprises, is focused on expanding his restaurant portfolio with First Watch.

Ron Marshall, vice president of Mac Haik Realty, who is in charge of site selection for Mac Haik Enterprises, said, “When we’re considering places to open First Watch, we look for dynamic, growing areas with a mix of prosperous retail and restaurants as well as residential communities, and our new restaurant in Pearland is undoubtedly in a great area. We are excited to share First Watch’s unique and fresh breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings with our new friends and neighbors in the area.”

Heirloom Tomato & Burrata Toast Barbacoa Benedict

First Watch’s creative menu takes an elevated approach to traditional and inventive offerings made to order using farm fresh ingredients. It includes items such as Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. The new restaurant will offer healthy, flavorful favorites like house-made granola and pico de gallo, organic greens, house-roasted vegetables, cage-free eggs and 100% fresh-squeezed orange juice as well as more indulgent, traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings.

The new First Watch in Pearland will also offer options from the restaurant’s Fresh Juice Bar – including the best-selling Kale Tonic – juiced in-house daily using high quality fruits and vegetables. The restaurant will serve its exclusive Sunrise Select Premium Blend Coffee, made from slow-roasted, hand-selected, high-grown coffee beans from mountains across Central and South America, by the pot.

Now one of First Watch’s newest franchise owners, Haik was formerly The Egg & I’s largest franchisee and a major partner in The Egg & I franchisor. The Houston businessman sold his 30-restaurant entity and his major position in the previously 114-unit restaurant company to First Watch in May 2015.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The restaurant also offers guests complimentary newspapers and free Wi-Fi Internet access.

For First Watch franchise information, please visit http://www.firstwatch.com/franchise/.

About First Watch

First Watch specializes in award-winning, made-to-order Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch. A recipient of more than 200 “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as omelets, pancakes, sandwiches and salads, and unique specialty items like Quinoa Power Bowls, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch was named the 2016 top Family Dining restaurant by Consumer Reports, a 2015 Top Consumer Pick by Nation’s Restaurant News and a 2014 Top Franchise Value by FSR Magazine. First Watch is the largest and fastest-growing daytime-only restaurant concept in the U.S. with more than 300 restaurants in 26 states, including more than 200 First Watch restaurants, 91 The Egg & I restaurants and one Bread & Company restaurant in Nashville. For more information, visit firstwatch.com.

About Mac Haik Enterprises

Mac Haik Enterprises (“MHE”) includes a commercial real estate development entity that builds, owns and manages office buildings, medical buildings, retail centers, restaurants and hotels. Mac Haik Automotive Group is the largest independent automotive group in the state of Texas and the 15th largest in the United States. MH Outdoor is one of the fastest growing outdoor advertising media companies in the country and The Egg & I was one of the most rapidly expanding breakfast and lunch concepts in the US. Haik is also a major owner of Acuity Healthcare (a hospital ownership and management entity), which has been one of the fastest growing long term acute care hospital entities in the country. The overall MHE companies employ approximately 3,080 employees nationwide.

Contact:

Eleni Kouvatsos

941-907-9800 ext. 218