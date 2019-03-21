Banana pudding is a Southern delicacy, and now fried chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is honoring its Southern heritage with a banana pudding parfait. If you’re getting flashbacks to Grandma’s kitchen, you’re not alone — this is the sweet taste of childhood for many Americans. But hurry over to your nearest location, because the gooey dessert is only available for a limited time.

According to an email from Popeyes, the chain’s banana pudding parfait has a buttery vanilla cookie crumb crust topped with sweet creamy banana pudding and lightly whipped cream, and is garnished with a whole vanilla wafer cookie and buttery vanilla cookie crumbs.

Banana pudding is all-American. The sweet treat first appeared around 1902 or 1903 and is usually layered, kind of like a trifle. Tennessee even hosts an annual National Banana Pudding Festival (coming up in October, so you have plenty of time to prepare).



The dessert is available now, but not forever, at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen locations nationwide.

Popeyes is nothing if not innovative. Earlier this month, the chain offered a Mardi Gras Beadbox, so diners in New Orleans could walk around that lively city’s famed celebration wearing their chicken dinner strung on some colorful Mardi Gras beads.

