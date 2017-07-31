The Pool: Summer’s Most Pic Worthy New NYC Restaurant

The Pool is open! The much buzzed about new restaurant in the former and legendary Four Seasons space in The Seagram building, that is.

It’s named for the wading pool in the center of the dining room – but of course, you don’t need a lifeguard to tell you that swimming after such a decadent meal is not advised. It follows the opening of sister restaurant The Grill – where Mario Carbone goes heavy the on the meat. But here, chef Rich Torrisi will be blowing up diners’ Instagram feeds with the summer’s hottest, freshest and occasionally coolest seafood-centric dishes.

Indeed, at his self-proclaimed “fish lovers’ paradise,” the star is uni, the Santa Barbara sourced sea urchin that has recently emerged as a serious culinary talking point. Served on briny orange toast, topped with a single pea shoot, it is uniquely bright and sunny – you could say it’s almost too pretty to eat.

Elsewhere, ribbons of foie gras, shaved in the texture of tissue paper and bunched together like some exotic flower perched in a glass cube, practically melt onto the lace-thin, crisped salted orange slices that are such a sublime accompaniment. For those who eat with their eyes, be prepared to leave the table full.

The Alaskan king crab looks like a cool dip in a coconut milk broth pool; it’s served cold with a hint of delicate Thai flavors. The glass dish itself is nestled into its own ice bath, dotted with slick little pools of oil and slivers of bay leaf. Snap!

Even comelier, the red beet mille-feuille looks like exactly what it is: a jewel of the earth tucked into and in between the traditional million layers of puff pastry, give or take. Resting on a bed of seasoned yogurt, sprinkled with cherries and Sicilian pistachio like bits of flavorful dirt from which the beet has emerged, it is a stunningly Instagrammable visual display.

The drinks? Well, cucumber cocktails are usually great in theory, but less pretty in execution. Not so! Ours had thin rounds of its namesake layered like fish scales inside of the fine coupe glass. Shaken absinthe, lime and sugar frothiness balanced out all that freshness.

So come prepared to eat and shoot in equal measure. The Pool is this season’s ultimate “I’ve been there” dining experience – showing it off on your socials is half the fun.

