The Pizza Press Set To Give Away 1,000 Free Pizzas To Announce Their Grand Opening In Celebration, Florida

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Orlando pizza fans have reason to celebrate as Southern California’s fastest growing build-your-own pizzeria, The Pizza Press, is opening its first Florida restaurant in Celebration off US 192. The Pizza Press, known for its high quality ingredients, wide array of local craft beer, and fun 1920s newspaper theme, will open a location at 6079 West Irlo Bronson Highway 192 in Celebration on Saturday, July 8th.

To celebrate the opening that day, The Pizza Press will host a Great Pizza Giveaway, offering a free pizza with the purchase of a beverage, to 1,000 people who have previously signed up on their website to receive, print and present a voucher for the free pizza. Those who live, work and go to school in the area can sign up to receive the voucher at www.thepizzapress.com/orlando/.

In keeping with the newspaper theme, customers at The Pizza Press are invited to “publish” their own pizza by choosing from a selection of fresh, high quality toppings, cheese and sauces. In addition to creating a custom pizza which is “hot off the press” in under four minutes, customers can choose from a variety of signature pizzas. Pizzas may grab the headlines at The Pizza Press, but the carefully curated assortment of local craft beer on tap is also newsworthy.

“We are excited to introduce The Pizza Press to Orlando,” said franchise owner Fernando Colon “We know this is a great fit for the Central Florida area and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the community.”

The Pizza Press is open from 11am to 1am daily and is located off 192 directly across from Celebration. For more information, please call (407) 507-0185.

About The Pizza Press

Founded in 2012, The Pizza Press is a build-your-own pizzeria with a friendly atmosphere and fun 1920s newspaper theme. Based in Anaheim, California, The Pizza Press is a rapidly growing franchise that has locations in Southern California, one in Austin, TX, and one in China, with plans to have 100 restaurants throughout the US by late 2018. For more information, visit www.ThePizzaPress.com.

Contact:

Karina Colon

407-507-0185

karina.colon@thepizzapress.com