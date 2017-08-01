Pie Five Tests Revolutionary Prototype Design

Pizza trailblazer to debut new branding, updated restaurant design in Plano Aug. 2

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Five Pizza Co. made its name by revolutionizing the way pizza is ordered, prepared and enjoyed. Now, the fast casual concept known for its customizable pizzas made on-the-spot with unlimited toppings for one price is shaking things up again.

Pie Five fans who step into the company's newest location at 8315 Preston Rd. in Plano on Wednesday, Aug. 2, will notice the difference immediately, starting with its updated, contemporary logo and new restaurant design.

"After doing a significant amount of research, we recognized a shift in consumer behavior that provided an opportunity to make some exciting enhancements to our brand," said Scott Crane, CEO of Pie Five parent company Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. "We approached the process of concept refinement, as well as our new test prototype design, in keeping with our passion for elevating the guest experience. Our team is excited to share this next-generation Pie Five with our guests."

Pie Five is also rolling out a new 14" pizza – perfect for two to share – wine by the bottle and glass and craft beer on tap, along with 32 oz. and 64 oz. beer growlers. Happy hours – featuring $1 off draft beer and wine – along with breadsticks and wings, will be offered Monday through Thursday from 4 – 6 p.m.

And to further celebrate the addition of beer to its menu, the new Plano Pie Five will host feature appearances and tastings by local craft breweries on Saturdays, beginning with the official grand opening party on Saturday, Aug. 5. There will be giveaways and activities the whole family will enjoy.

Pie Five's fast casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 40 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and four made-from-scratch crusts, there's a delicious pairing to match every guest's preference. Pie Five also accommodates dietary restrictions by offering gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options. Complement each pizza with a freshly tossed salad, delicious chicken wings or warm cinnamon stix dessert.

The new Plano restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

