Pie Five Introduces Personalized Pizza To Clearwater

Fast-casual pizza trailblazer to make debut July 31

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Picky pizza lovers in Clearwater are in luck!

Pie Five Pizza Co. – the fast-casual restaurant known for its customizable pizzas prepared and ready to enjoy in five minutes or less – is making its local debut on Monday, July 31, at 2689 Gulf to Bay Blvd. in Clearwater Mall. It is the first Pie Five in the Tampa Bay area and the second in Florida.

Open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Pie Five is the perfect destination for busy families and active professionals looking for a fast and delicious meal handcrafted from fresh, hand-cut veggies and artisan toppings.

"The Clearwater community has been clamoring for a Pie Five to call its own ever since we opened in Estero, and I'm so happy that we're finally ready to serve shoppers at Clearwater Mall!" said Pie Five Franchisee Jeffrey Parker. "Pie Five's clean, comfortable and friendly environment combined with speedy service and quality ingredients is perfect for this area. We can't wait to open our doors and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the Clearwater community in the weeks and months ahead."

Parker formerly operated six McDonald's franchises. He opened his first Pie Five restaurant in Estero last month and he is scheduled to open a third location in Coral Springs later this fall.

In celebration of its grand opening, Pie Five is donating 50% of proceeds from pre-opening VIP events to The Arc Tampa Bay, a service provider for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"The Arc does life-changing work in our community and we are honored to do our part in helping them help our neighbors," said Parker.

With nearly 100 locations nationwide, Pie Five's fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 40 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and three made-from-scratch crusts, there's a delicious pairing to match every guest's preference. Pie Five also accommodates dietary restrictions by offering gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options. Complement each pizza with a freshly tossed salad or warm cinnamon stix for dessert.

For more information on Pie Five's locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Join the Circle of Crust to earn points for every purchase of pizza or large salad. Circle of Crust members even get a free pizza on their half birthday!

ABOUT PIE FIVE PIZZA CO.

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza Co. is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza Co. is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual's Top "Movers & Shakers" for three consecutive years, 2015 "Best Franchise Deal" by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation's Restaurant News and one of "10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands" by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

