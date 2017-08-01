Pie Five Debuts Customized Mobile App

Integration with rewards program enhances guest experience at nearly 100 locations nationwide

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pie Five Pizza Co. – the fast casual restaurant known for its customizable pizzas prepared and ready to enjoy in five minutes or less – is launching its all-new mobile app on July 25. And just like its pizza, the app offers a fully customized experience as well!

Pie Five’s mobile app was developed by Punchh, a cloud-based technology platform that builds engagement, loyalty and superior, customized experiences for the restaurant industry. Punchh’s Restaurant Marketing Cloud™ is the first platform that bridges the gap between restaurants and customers, empowering restaurants to shape personalized offers that attract and engage more meaningfully with loyal customers.

The new app incorporates a user-friendly rewards program that enhances Pie Five’s customer experience. Guests who sign up for the new app during the first 60 days of the launch will receive a free pizza! Those who sign up through Facebook receive an additional 25 points.

After the app is downloaded, guests will earn one point for every dollar spent. Collecting 100 points will earn a $10 reward. No card is needed because it’s all tracked on the app.

“We understand the importance of modernizing and simplifying our guests’ experiences, which is why we spent a great deal of time developing and enhancing our new app,” said Kimberly Turman, Digital Marketing Manager for Pie Five. “With this technology, we will be able to offer a sophisticated, meaningful experience to our guests and really know who they are, which will help us distinguish ourselves within our competitive space.”

Current Circle of Crust members will not lose any points. Members can simply link their account to the new program, and existing points will rollover to the new app. For questions regarding any guest account, email p5marketing@piefivepizza.com.

The Pie Five app is available now on Google Play and the Apple iTunes store at play.google.com/store/apps/piefivepizza and itunes.apple.com/app/pie-five-pizza, respectively.

With nearly 100 locations nationwide, Pie Five’s fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 40 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and three made-from-scratch crusts, there’s a delicious pairing to match every guest’s preference. Pie Five also accommodates dietary restrictions by offering gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options. Complement each pizza with a freshly tossed salad or warm cinnamon stix for dessert.

For more information on Pie Five’s locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Join the Circle of Crust to earn points for every purchase. Circle of Crust members even get a free pizza on their half birthday!

About Pie Five Pizza Co.

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza Co. is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza Co. is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

About Punchh



Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Punchh is the leading fully integrated, transformative marketing solution for restaurants. The Punchh Restaurant Marketing Cloud™ offers restaurants access to real-time consumer information via a live dashboard, enabling them to create and launch campaigns, target specific user segments and review guest feedback. Marketers can connect with customers across any channel through loyalty, offers, ordering, payments, feedback, surveys, gift cards, games and more. Punchh supports over 90 leading restaurant brands across more than 25,000 locations globally, powering more than one million transactions daily. Find out more at Punchh.com.

