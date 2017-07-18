Pie Five Brings Personalized Pizza To Edmond

Fast-casual pizza trailblazer set to make debut July 21

Edmond, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Picky pizza lovers in the Edmond area are in luck!

Pie Five Pizza Co. – the fast-casual restaurant known for its customizable pizzas prepared and ready to enjoy in five minutes or less – is making its Edmond debut on Friday, July 21, at 1380 W. Covell Road. It is the fourth Pie Five in the Oklahoma City area and fifth in Oklahoma.

Open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Pie Five is the perfect destination for busy families and active professionals looking for a fast and delicious meal handcrafted from fresh, hand-cut veggies and artisan toppings.

“The Edmond community has been clamoring for a Pie Five to call its own ever since we opened our first Oklahoma restaurant in Stillwater a few years ago,” said Pie Five Franchisee Billy Bajema. “Pie Five’s clean, comfortable and friendly environment combined with speedy service and quality ingredients is perfect for this area. We love the Edmond community and look forward to getting involved with schools, churches, sports teams and other local organizations in the months and years ahead.”

Bajema, a former NFL and Oklahoma State tight end, has been a Pie Five franchisee for three years. He moved to Edmond with his family after his rookie year with the San Francisco 49ers.

In celebration of its grand opening, Pie Five is raising money during its pre-opening VIP event on July 18 for Boys Ranch Town, a Christian-based residential care organization and Shiloh Camp, an inner city camp with a mission to build confidence, strengthen the mind, spirit and body, and give kids hope for a brighter tomorrow.

With nearly 100 locations nationwide, Pie Five’s fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 40 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and three made-from-scratch crusts, there’s a delicious pairing to match every guest’s preference. Pie Five also accommodates dietary restrictions by offering gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options. Complement each pizza with a freshly tossed salad or warm cinnamon stix for dessert.

For more information on Pie Five's locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Join the Circle of Crust to earn points for every purchase of pizza or large salad. Circle of Crust members even get a free pizza on their half birthday!

For Pie Five Pizza franchise information, please visit: http://www.piefivefranchising.com

About Pie Five Pizza Co.

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza Co. is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza Co. is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

