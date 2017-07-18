Pie Five Appoints VP of Franchise Operations and Support

Fast casual pizza trailblazer promotes Tim Breen to lead training and franchise support

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pie Five Pizza Co. – the fast-casual restaurant known for its customizable pizzas prepared and ready to enjoy in five minutes – has promoted Tim Breen to the position of vice president of franchise operations and support.

Standing at almost 6’7”, Breen understands an “elevated” customer experience. He previously served as Pie Five’s director of franchise and company operations and has been instrumental in scaling the operations and training support for the fast-casual pizza brand.

“Tim brings significant experience to the team and we’re thrilled that he has stepped up to this new level of responsibility,” said Scott Crane, CEO of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc., “He is an outstanding leader who really understands the importance of building strong operations and providing meaningful training to individuals and teams.”

Prior to joining Pie Five, Breen served in restaurant-operations roles for Steak ‘n Shake, The Walt Disney Company and Carlson Restaurants Worldwide (T.G.I. Fridays).

“This organization is already doing great things, and I’m eager to make an even bigger impact,” said Breen. “We have an awesome team focused on making every experience in our restaurants a memorable occasion, and I couldn’t be more proud to lead them into the next stage of Pie Five’s nationwide expansion.”

Pie Five’s fast casual concept allows guests to completely customize their own personal pizza from a selection of more than 40 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and four made-from-scratch crusts. Pie Five also offers guests 10 signature pizzas, all taste-tested to perfection. Complement each meal with a freshly tossed side salad or warm, cheesy Breadstix!

About Pie Five Pizza Co.

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza Co. is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza Co. is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. Pie Five has been named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

