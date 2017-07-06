Philly’s Best Fires Up the Grill for New Summer BBQ Menu

Home of Southern California’s Favorite Philly Cheesesteak Adds Backyard BBQ Twist to Philly Classics

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Come ’n get it! Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks, Southern California’s destination for the most authentic Philly Cheesesteaks and Hoagies, is celebrating the summer season with its new BBQ menu featuring four smokin’ items with a delicious backyard BBQ twist! Available through the end of August at all 21 Philly’s Best locations across the Southland, fans can sink their teeth into authentic Philly favorites smothered in smoky-sweet BBQ sauce.

BBQ Cheesesteak – thinly sliced steak tossed in smoky BBQ sauce with melted white American cheese on an authentic Amoroso roll. Available with or without grilled onions.

– thinly sliced steak tossed in smoky BBQ sauce with melted white American cheese on an authentic Amoroso roll. Available with or without grilled onions. BBQ Chicken & Cheese – thinly sliced chicken tossed in smoky BBQ sauce with melted white American cheese on an authentic Amoroso roll. Available with or without grilled onions.

– thinly sliced chicken tossed in smoky BBQ sauce with melted white American cheese on an authentic Amoroso roll. Available with or without grilled onions. BBQ Burger – juicy all-beef patty topped with white American cheese, crispy golden onion rings and smoky BBQ sauce on an authentic Amoroso Kaiser roll.

BBQ Salad – thinly sliced chicken or steak tossed in smoky BBQ sauce with melted white American cheese, crispy fried onion strings and sliced tomatoes atop a bed of fresh lettuce and served with ranch dressing

“Nothing says summer quite like a good ol’ backyard BBQ, so we’re showing our fans who’s king of the grill with our new Summer BBQ menu, where we’ve added the tangy taste of home-style BBQ sauce to a few of our Philly favorites,” said Philly’s Best founder, Bob Levey. “We’ve been serving up SoCal’s most authentic Cheesesteaks for the past 25 years, and we’re confident our guests are going to love this summertime twist on our Philly classics.”

To celebrate the return of summer, Philly’s Best is also giving fans the chance to win a four-pack of tickets to an Angels vs. Phillies game (includes parking) when the Phillies are in town in early August.

To enter, fans must post a photo of their Philly’s Best BBQ experience to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #PhillysBestBBQ. To be considered, entrant must tag Philly’s Best on Facebook (@phillysbest) or Instagram (@eatphillysbest) in their post by July 26. Winners will be drawn and notified on July 27, 2017. Note: Instagram profiles must be public for post to be viewable by Philly’s Best.

To find your nearest Philly’s Best, visit: www.eatphillysbest.com/store-locations.

About Philly’s Best

Philly’s Best is celebrating 25 years of true Philly flavor in Southern California. The company was started by native Philadelphians Bob and Andrea Levey, who wanted to bring the flavors of Philadelphia to their new home of Southern California. In 1992, they opened their first Philly’s Best location in Fountain Valley. The company’s authentic flavors start with proprietary recipes, along with ingredients and products direct from Philadelphia, including Amoroso® rolls, Wise® Chips, Taylor® Pork Roll, Frank’s® Soda, Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer® and a variety of TastyKake® offerings. A uniquely Philly brand and concept, Philly’s Best has grown to 21 locations throughout Southern California. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.eatphillysbest.com, call (949) 206-9724, “Like” them on Facebook, or follow on Instagram and Twitter.

