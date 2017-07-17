Philly Pretzel Factory Celebrates National Hot Dog Day with $1 Pretzel Dogs

170-Plus Participating Locations to Offer Discounted Pretzel Dogs on July 19, 2017

Philadelphia, PA (RestaurantNews.com) In honor of National Hot Dog Day, Philly Pretzel Factory will be offering its delicious pretzel dogs for only $1 on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

“We have began celebrating National Pretzel Day for ten years now because we love showing fans our appreciation. We are known for our pretzels, but our pretzel dogs are a popular choice for a tasty meal.” said Dan DiZio, CEO and co-founder of Philly Pretzel Factory, a 170-plus-unit pretzel chain born and raised in Philadelphia. “We’re excited to celebrate National Hot Dog Day for the fourth year, to thank our customers for their ongoing loyalty.”

Philly Pretzel Factory began giving away pretzels on National Pretzel Day in 2008, and the franchise system has seen thousands of fans walk through its doors to enjoy a pretzel on April 26 every year since. Now, in its fourth year of celebrating National Hot Dog Day, the brand expects similar store traffic this July 19.

The pretzel dogs are a great source of protein with no trans-fat. The Dietz & Watson hot dogs are wrapped with melted American cheese and baked to golden greatness. They are the ultimate grab-and-go meal for anyone on the run this summer, and all year long.

As the world’s largest Philly-style bakery, Philly Pretzel Factory delivers customers delicious soft pretzels “served hot outta the oven.” Each is twisted with a mix of the finest and freshest ingredients to ensure quality and authenticity.

All locations will be participating except those found in transportation hubs including airports and train stations, or entertainment venues: the aquarium, zoos, stadiums or waterparks.

About Philly Pretzel Factory

Philly Pretzel Factory offers consumers a fresh, satisfying snack with their fresh-baked pretzels that are “served hot outta the oven.” Philly Pretzel Factory was founded in 1998 by college buddies Dan DiZio and Len Lehman and has grown into the largest Philly style pretzel bakery in the world, feeding customers at more than 165 franchised locations spreading across the country out of Philadelphia. Philly Pretzel Factory’s menu offers the traditional Philly style pretzel and also includes pretzel twists, mini pretzels, rivets, pretzel dogs, cheesesteak pretzels and a variety of mustards. These products can be found in a stand-alone bakery, transportation and entertainment venues, and in the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart. For more information on Philly Pretzel Factory, visit www.phillypretzelfactory.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.ownappf.com.

