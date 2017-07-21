The Philadelphia Legend Reborn: Summer Cocktail Recipes From the New Friday Saturday Sunday

Few words possess such equally negative and positive connotations as does “institution.” But that was the word often used to describe long-standing Philadelphia restaurant Friday Saturday Sunday. Then in 2015, Chad and Hanna Williams (who had both worked with star chef Jose Garces) took over the Rittenhouse Square space – and earlier this year it was reborn, with the familiar name intact.

The menu has been enlivened with creative pastas (trotter gemelli, corn agnolotti), a great raw bar, and a dedicated vegetable selection (confit carrots, collard greens, etc). But you’re most likely to find us seated at the gorgeous marble bar downstairs, working our way through the exciting drinks list by former a.bar alchemist Paul McDonald.

We asked him to let us in on the magic that goes into a few of his greatest summertime creations (how could you not covet a cocktail called Conquest of Gaul??). And as we’re known to spontaneously hop a train from NYC to catch one of our fave touring acts on their latest Philly stop (Ride are at the TLA this Saturday, Jaymes Young at The Foundry July 29, Belle & Sebastian at the Mann Center August 3), we highly recommend making a food-drink-music overnight of it.

Paul McDonald’s top Friday Saturday Sunday Cocktails

Well-Tempered 1 1/4 oz Revivalist Equinox Gin 3/4 oz Dolin Dry Vermouth 1/2 oz St Elder Liqueur 1/4 oz Letherbee Beam 1/4 oz Suntory Toki Stir on ice, strain into a coupe. Express and discard lemon twist and garnish with a mint leaf.

Cloudbreak 1 oz Bonal 3/4 oz Bol’s Genever 3/4 oz lemon juice 3/4 oz simple syrup 3/4 oz heavy cream 1 egg white Dry shake, proper shake, strain into a stemmed glass. Grate grapefruit zest and cinnamon on top.

Conquest of Gaul 2 oz Laird’s 100 proof apple brandy 1/2 Laphroaig 10 1/2 oz Benedictine 1/4 oz honey syrup Stir with ice, strain into a coupe, and garnish with a lemon twist.

