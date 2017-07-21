Few words possess such equally negative and positive connotations as does “institution.” But that was the word often used to describe long-standing Philadelphia restaurant Friday Saturday Sunday. Then in 2015, Chad and Hanna Williams (who had both worked with star chef Jose Garces) took over the Rittenhouse Square space – and earlier this year it was reborn, with the familiar name intact.
The menu has been enlivened with creative pastas (trotter gemelli, corn agnolotti), a great raw bar, and a dedicated vegetable selection (confit carrots, collard greens, etc). But you’re most likely to find us seated at the gorgeous marble bar downstairs, working our way through the exciting drinks list by former a.bar alchemist Paul McDonald.
We asked him to let us in on the magic that goes into a few of his greatest summertime creations (how could you not covet a cocktail called Conquest of Gaul??). And as we’re known to spontaneously hop a train from NYC to catch one of our fave touring acts on their latest Philly stop (Ride are at the TLA this Saturday, Jaymes Young at The Foundry July 29, Belle & Sebastian at the Mann Center August 3), we highly recommend making a food-drink-music overnight of it.
Paul McDonald’s top Friday Saturday Sunday Cocktails
Well-Tempered 1 1/4 oz Revivalist Equinox Gin 3/4 oz Dolin Dry Vermouth 1/2 oz St Elder Liqueur 1/4 oz Letherbee Beam 1/4 oz Suntory Toki Stir on ice, strain into a coupe. Express and discard lemon twist and garnish with a mint leaf.
Cloudbreak 1 oz Bonal 3/4 oz Bol’s Genever 3/4 oz lemon juice 3/4 oz simple syrup 3/4 oz heavy cream 1 egg white Dry shake, proper shake, strain into a stemmed glass. Grate grapefruit zest and cinnamon on top.
Conquest of Gaul 2 oz Laird’s 100 proof apple brandy 1/2 Laphroaig 10 1/2 oz Benedictine 1/4 oz honey syrup Stir with ice, strain into a coupe, and garnish with a lemon twist.
The post The Philadelphia Legend Reborn: Summer Cocktail Recipes From the New Friday Saturday Sunday appeared first on BlackBook.
Officers made a little girl cry when they chastised her for operating a lemonade stand without a permit
We’ll let you be the judge. Really, what does this plate remind you of?
Everyone should be lucky enough to witness such gorgeous sunsets
A 2011 measure barred employers from collecting and sharing out tip income
It’s easy to think of eggplant as a vegetable because we find it in so many savory dishes, but eggplant is a fruit
Landing a massive machine full with passengers is never easy, but some conditions make it problematic