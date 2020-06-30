In Iowa, certain liquor licensees now permanently have the ability to sell mixed drinks and cocktails to-go. While a few cities had the option before the pandemic, this marks the first state to make the temporary COVID-19 relief measure a permanent law.

As coronavirus continues to cause economic distress, many states plus the District of Columbia currently allow restaurants and/or bars to sell cocktails to-go, bottled spirits to-go or both.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed House File 2540, the bill allowing for to-go cocktails and mixed-drinks to become permanent, on June 29. The law went into effect upon enaction. According to the Distilled Spirits Council, other states, including Texas, Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma and the District of Columbia, are also considering making their policies permanent.

To-go cocktails were popular throughout the last several months of the pandemic as restaurants and bars closed their doors to diners. Even now as restaurants reopen to diners, enhanced to-go procedures are one of many coronavirus changes that may stick.