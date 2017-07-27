PepsiCo Joins The Recycling Partnership

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit The Recycling Partnership is pleased to announce its newest funding partner, the global food and beverage leader, PepsiCo. The organizations have agreed to collaborate on an ambitious cross-sector approach to increasing recycling rates across America.
PepsiCo's collaboration with The Recycling Partnership will address the continued shortfall in U.S. recycling rates. Currently, still less than half of recyclables in U.S. homes are getting captured; just 22 million tons out of an available 46 million tons every year[1]. The Recycling Partnership has already directly assisted more than 400 local communities, improving curbside recycling for 17 million households. This work has resulted in the recovery of 115 million pounds of material, and savings of 382 million gallons of water and 164,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases. Each new funder expands The Partnership's reach to improve recycling through local and national work.
PepsiCo has already made significant efforts to cut packaging waste from its snack and beverage products. In 2015 alone, it removed approximately 100 million pounds of packaging and used 139 million pounds of recycled PET. Last year, PepsiCo announced new goals to strive to design 100% of its packaging to be recoverable or recyclable by 2025 and to partner to increase packaging recovery and recycling rates.
"To meet our ambitious new goals on packaging waste and recovery, we need to find solutions that work at scale," said Roberta Barbieri, Vice President, Global Water and Environmental Solutions at PepsiCo. "This starts with the design of our packaging, and PepsiCo is investing to ensure the materials we use are recoverable or recyclable. Beyond design, it is vital that we boost recycling rates in the United States, which remain too low. PepsiCo's work with The Recycling Partnership will enable well-informed, collective investment in local recycling infrastructure and education, and drive real environmental benefits in our communities."
The tie-up with The Recycling Partnership is the latest in a series of collaborations that PepsiCo is undertaking to tackle packaging waste.
"Leading companies understand that the packaging, product and service they deliver must be in alignment with their missions and goals," said Keefe Harrison, CEO for The Recycling Partnership. "Investing in recycling directly addresses climate change, delivering measurable reductions in greenhouse gases and water use. Moreover, those investments help communities thrive. Progress is built on commitment across the system, and we are pleased to welcome PepsiCo as a partner."
About The Recycling Partnership
The Recycling Partnership (recyclingpartnership.org) is a national nonprofit transforming recycling in towns all across America. At The Recycling Partnership, we believe that recycling is fundamental to a healthy environment and economy. Every day, we work hand-in-hand with communities and companies, continuously innovating to improve recycling systems. Because when we do, jobs are created, our environment is protected, and communities thrive.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated approximately $63 billion in net revenue in 2016, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.
At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.
[1] http://www.sustainablepackaging.org/content/?type=5&id=centralized-study-on-availability-of-recycling
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-joins-the-recycling-partnership-300494881.html
SOURCE PepsiCo
The pop-up inside the home of ‘Sleep No More’ is a major head-turner
Some fantastic cheeses are coming from our neighbor to the south
The new restaurant will include more casual dishes than diners who’ve become accustomed to his modernist cooking might expect