Pei Wei Names Chris Andrews New Vice President of IT

Pan-Asian fast casual leader bolsters technology team to support continued growth

Chris Andrews

Scottsdale, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Pei Wei, renowned nationwide for a handcrafted, Pan-Asian culinary experience, announced today the appointment of Chris Andrews as Vice President of Information Technology.

Andrews brings to Pei Wei comprehensive, executive experience in leading IT teams, developing leading-edge technology solutions and implementing new platforms. He will report directly to Pei Wei Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Solano.

“We are pleased to welcome Chris to the team,” said Chief Executive Officer J. Hedrick. “He will be instrumental to our brand’s growth as we implement technologies that translate into elevated guest experiences.”

Most recently, Andrews served as VP of Infrastructure & Corporate Development for The Freeman Company. Prior to that, he headed up the IT division at On The Border and oversaw systems architecture and integration for CEC Entertainment. He excels at building strong technology support teams and developing integrated, company-wide technology.

“I’ve been a passionate consumer of Pei Wei for years,” said Andrews. “It will be a privilege to work with a brand that makes technology and innovation such an important part of its business model. I’m looking forward to providing guests a quality online ordering experience with a progressive digital roadmap for the future.”

Andrews earned his BBA degree from Texas Wesleyan University in 1997 and his Master of Professional Accounting (MPA) from The University of Texas at Arlington in 2010.

About Pei Wei

Founded in 2000, Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Pei Wei is a Pan-Asian, fast-casual restaurant that offers guests a way to eat well, be well and live well. Pei Wei prepares each dish to order using freshly chopped ingredients, purposely chosen for nutrition as well as flavor, and in the tradition of ancient Asian cooking methods. Menu offerings include lighter options such as lettuce wraps, salads, sushi and quinoa bowls as well as wok classics featuring rice and noodles bowls. Pei Wei offerings are easily customized for any palate or diet, including gluten-free and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates more than 200 restaurants in 21 states. For more information and the latest Pei Wei news, visit peiwei.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

