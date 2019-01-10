Peanut butter and jelly are the perfect pairing of sandwich spreads to many. But if you’re sick of shelling out for the jelly part of a PB&J, you’ll want to pick up Smucker’s new Peanut Butter Uncrustables. Unlike other offerings in the crustless sandwich line, they’re jelly-free.

Uncrustables are just what the name says, mass-produced, sealed, crustless sandwiches. They come frozen, the idea being that busy parents take one out of the freezer and pop it in a kid’s lunch bag in the morning, and it thaws by lunch.

And Smucker’s is well-known for its jams and jellies, so it makes sense that PB&J Uncrustables offer the peanut butter option layered with either strawberry or grape jelly, plus a peanut butter-honey sandwich, and one with chocolate-hazelnut spread.

But kids have preferences. And just like there are eaters out there avoiding peanut butter, whether for allergies or taste reasons, there’s definitely a jar full of jelly-shunners out there. So here they go, an Uncrustable for those who are Team Peanut Butter and not Team Jelly.

