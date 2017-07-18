Peño Grill Coming to the Pointe at Barclay in Wilmington, NC

Wilmington, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Peño Mediterranean Grill is bringing their award winning food to the Pointe at Barclay in Wilmington, NC. The Pointe at Barclay is a brand new upscale dining and entertaining destination, featuring a family friendly courtyard, state of the art 14-screen movie theatre and restaurants and retailers with dining patios. Peño Grill also announced the signing of two other franchise locations: Charleston, SC – and – Myrtle Beach, SC.

Peño Grill is a unique, fast casual Mediterranean concept. Their specialty blend of Mediterranean meals use flavors from jalapeños, avocado, plantains, black beans and much more that will leave you wondering, “Where has Peño been all my life?” Jamal Haddad founded the company in 2001 imagining more than just another restaurant. He wanted to replicate his childhood kitchen in Lebanon with amazing Mediterranean inspired flavors and lots of love.

“We know that the location and the franchisee are the two most important factors in our success. We couldn’t be more excited about the signing of our latest location at the Pointe at Barclay,” said Rocco Quaranto III, CMO. “Everyone involved in the project at the Point at Barclay has been great to work with and we love their vision for the development. We are very eager to be a tenant at this property.”

Haddad and his partners have over 64 years of combined restaurant and franchise experience. Peño Grill has announced they are opening available territories in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi and Florida.

Peño Grill offers franchisees:

Multiple income streams with a popular catering menu

Turnkey startup operation

Experienced executive team

Ongoing franchise support

Opportunities to lock in strong territories

Marketing support

Detailed employee training manuals

Extensive hands on training

Simple 3-4 person operation

